The Trump Indictment Charges and Allegations: Full Recap

Each of the charges against former President Donald Trump carry potential prison sentences, with the obstruction charges carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years per count. Violating the Espionage Act carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years, and both the conspiracy and false statements charges carry sentences of up to five years per offense. Still, Trump is innocent until proven guilty, as special counsel Jack Smith made clear in his press conference, and would need to be convicted before he faces any prison time or fines.