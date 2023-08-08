Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True, Cousin Psalm Both Have Broken Arms: 'Cousin Cast Club'

"They had a ball this summer," Khloé Kardashian wrote alongside the photos

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 8, 2023
Khole Kardashian shares pic of daughter True Thompson with a cast
Photo:

khloekardashian/Instagram

Summer 2023 was a little crazier than expected for Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's kids.

On Tuesday, Khloé posted a series of photos to her Instagram that showed her daughter True, 5, and Kim's son Psalm, 4, as they held up matching broken arms. True, who wore a two-piece pink outfit, opted for a pink cast, while Psalm chose a black cast that paired nicely with his black sling.

In other photos, True holds up a piece sign with her broken arm and adorably smiles for the camera.

"Summer 2023/Cousin cast club/Trampoline and monkey bars/They had a ball this summer 🩵," Khloé wrote, seemingly referencing the two ways the kids had broken their arms.

Khloé shares her daughter True and her son Tatum, 12 months, with ex Tristan Thompson. Kim shares her sons Psalm and Saint, 7, and daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, with ex Kanye West.

Just a few days ago, Khloé posted photos of True as she soaked up some of the summer sun with her cousin Dream, 7. She posted a clip that showed True and Dream slowly getting into a pool. In the shot, the girls each wore a tie-dye bathing suit with multiple colors and had their hair tied back as they got ready to swim.

True waded into the water with the other little girl, before they both paused as they approached a slightly deeper part of the pool.

"You going to go first?" True can be heard asking, before her cousin replied, "No you can go first." Both girls stepped down into the pool until they were submerged halfway in, letting out some loud shouts of "Waaaaaah!" and a few chuckles.

In mid-July, Kim shared a sweet snapshot of three of her kids — Chicago, Psalm and Saint — snuggling up together in bed. Psalm is pictured without his cast, cuddled up with his hands close to his face.

“The days are long but the years are short. Enjoy every second,” the Kardashians star captioned the Instagram post.

