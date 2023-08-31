Troye Sivan Releases Stylish, New Version of 'Rush' Featuring PinkPantheress & Stray Kids' Hyunjin

One of the contenders for song of the summer just released a remix and “it’s so good.”

On Thursday, Troye Sivan dropped a new version of his hit single "Rush" out on Capitol Records. This time, the pop singer, 28, invited British pop phenom PinkPantheress and Hyunjin of the K-pop band Stray Kids to join him on the song.

While it was already an intoxicating queer party anthem, the new voices give the track another element of sleekness. The Aussie artist makes a case for cross-pop pollination, too, by featuring fellow rising international talents on the track.

The “Boy’s a Liar” singer, 22, jumps in on the second half of the song, her signature angelic soprano relaying quick-paced verses about letting go and reuniting with a former flame on the dance floor.

Troye Sivan, PinkPantheress and Hyunjin of Stray Kids. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty, Prince Williams/WireImage, Kristy Sparow/Getty

“I know you’re somebody interested in dancing / I just told my lover, baby tell me / Did you really care I two-stepped with another / But you’re still my sunshine / Take this with me,” PinkPantheress sings on the new track. “And I finished it so I know I’m sure / Haven’t done this since September / Right around then you were at my door / I can barely still remember / How’d we end up on the floor? / Can we go some more? / Somehow I think we’re better off just dancing.”

Hyunjin, 23, then links up with both of them and sings the chorus with The Idol star as their voices euphorically mesh together.

According to a press release, since its July release, “Rush” has already earned over 110 million streams across the globe. It also peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

When the disco track and its steamy music video first dropped, the singer-songwriter shared a statement in a press release about the inspiration behind it.

“‘Rush' is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2 hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” he said. “Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

"Rush" single artwork featuring PinkPantheress and HYUNJIN of Stray Kids. Courtesy of Capitol Records

The "Rush" remix is the first time Sivan has collaborated with both PinkPantheress and Hyunjin, but he's expressed how much of a fan he is of the K-pop idol in the past.

The Australian talent shared a TikTok of Hyunjin performing with Stray Kids in June, captioning the clip, "Anyone know how to reach this man :///." After the video went viral, he posted another TikTok, joking, "That's the last time I publicly crush on a K-Pop star."

He took a selfie with the Stray Kids rapper back in May at a Versace fashion show that he shared on Instagram and used that same photo to tease the release of the "Rush" remix on TikTok.



The song is the lead single off the singer/actor’s upcoming album Something To Give Each Other, which is due Oct. 13 on Capitol Records. The new release marks his first full-length album in over five years, following 2018’s Bloom.

According to a press release, Something To Give Each Other is “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship.”

Sivan also recently announced a line of lifestyle and home goods called Tsu Lange Yor, which includes a collection of candles, fragrances (both personal and for the home) and practical sculptures.

He spoke to PEOPLE about the project, explaining it came from his lifelong passion for home.

“[Home] has just been kind of a theme in my life that I've always loved exploring in everything that I make, and it's been really important to me,” he said.

“It was just this kind of crash course on scent and fragrance," the singer added. “For me, that's one of my favorite feelings, to feel completely new at something and have to learn and grow and create under completely new circumstances. That's so exciting.”