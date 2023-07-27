Troye Sivan Reveals He's Become More 'Kink Positive' Since Realizing Sex Is 'Inherently Hilarious'

The Australia-born singer also opened up with having a few dating experiences the past few years with men who consider themselves straight

Published on July 27, 2023 09:10PM EDT
Troy Sivan
Troye Sivan. Photo:

Valery Hache/AFP/Getty

Troye Sivan got intimate in a new interview.

During Tuesday's episode of Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast, the Australia-born actor and singer had a frank conversation about his sexuality and assumptions people may have had around it, including the misconception that he's a "power bottom."

Sivan, 28, discussed how he doesn't try to take sex too seriously.

“I started to realize that sex is kind of like, inherently hilarious to me... it just reminds me of animals,” he told Ratajkowski. “And I think that made it so much less serious. I’m like, 'This is hilarious that I want to do that to you.' So that’s what I want to do. That is insane.”

With that mindset, the "Angel Baby" singer said he's become more open-minded when it comes to sex.

“It made me way more kink positive and stuff like that, because I’m like, ‘Oh this is already ridiculous that I want to do that. So, sure, let’s go,’” he explained.

During his conversation with the model and author, Sivan also took the opportunity to dispel some rumors that had been circulating since the release of his 2018 single "Bloom."

“I wrote this one song called ‘Bloom,’ right? It’s about bottoming. And the lyric is ‘I bloom just for you,’” he told the Ratajkowski. “People took that and ran [with it] — like, [in] the consciousness of gay people I’m some crazy power bottom or something, which is just not the case. And I just wanted to put that out there.”

Sivan said when they discover that fact, “sometimes people are surprised maybe if they go on a date with me.” But he made it clear that he thinks being a bottom is “the coolest thing in the world."

Sivan further elaborated on his dating experiences, revealing how he's had a "few experiences" with men who consider themselves straight.

“You know what’s interesting? In the last couple of years, I’ve had a fair few experiences with straight boys or boys that identify as straight,” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘This person probably would have bullied me in high school, why do I want to suck their d---?’ — you know what I mean?”

Sivan recently announced he will be releasing his first album since 2018 with Something to Give Each Other, due Oct. 13 via Capitol Records.

Troye Sivan album cover for Something to Give Each Other
Troye Sivan Album Artwork for 'Something to Give Each Other'.

Courtesy of Capitol Records

A press release described the album as "a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship."

Along with the news of the record, Sivan shared the album's lead single "Rush," a high-energy, disco anthem.

"'Rush' is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2 hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” Sivan said in a statement about the song. "Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me."

