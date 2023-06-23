Troye Sivan Jokes He 'Almost Got Murdered' by K-Pop Fans After Openly Crushing on Stray Kids' Hyunjin

"Anyone know how to reach this man," Troye Sivan recently wrote alongside a TikTok of the boyband member

By
Published on June 23, 2023 03:50PM EDT
Troye Sivan; Stray Kids' Hyunjin. Photo:

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images;Julien M. Hekimian/WireImage

Be careful who you crush on, Troye Sivan.

After posting a thirsty TikTok about Hyunjin of the South Korean boy band Stray Kids earlier this month, the pop star took to the video sharing platform once again on Thursday to jokingly regret the move.

"That's the last time I publicly crush on a K-Pop star," wrote Sivan, 28, alongside a selfie video soundtracked by "Rush," his upcoming single. "I almost got murdered."

Sivan previously shared a TikTok on June 15 featuring various clips of Hyunjin, 23, performing in Stray Kids, which also includes members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

"Anyone know how to reach this man :///" wrote the "My Oh My" singer-songwriter in the clip's caption. The TikTok became one of Sivan's most popular posts on the platform, amassing over 7 million views and 1 million likes.

"does troye know hyunjin is literally his fan and has sung his songs during trainee evaluations," wrote one fan in the comments section.

Sivan and Hyunjin previously met and took a selfie together at a Versace fashion show in May, though it seems they haven't kept in touch as much as the Idol star would like.

Earlier this month, Sivan announced his upcoming single "Rush" with an Instagram video comprised of clips from throughout his career, from his YouTube days to recent performances.

Troye Sivan and Hyunjin
Troye Sivan and Stray Kids' Hyunjin in May 2023.

troye sivan/Instagram

"It’s not lost on me that some of you guys have been following along since i was the kid w the stye in my eye in that first video," he wrote in the post's caption.

He addressed the years that've passed since his last full-length album Bloom dropped in 2018. "Btw —- I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album - Bloom tour happened (lmk if you came! 🩵), then i started working on it, then [COVID-19], then The Idol, always working on the album in all the moments between..and now here we are," he continued.

"10 years since i signed my record deal, 5 years since bloom. Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon’ 🙃 this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW," concluded Sivan. "I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you."

