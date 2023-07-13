Troye Sivan Announces First New Album in 5 Years with 'Something to Give Each Other' as He Drops Disco Anthem 'Rush'

The singer also shared a racy video alongside his new single

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 08:40PM EDT
YouTube

Troye Sivan announced he will be releasing his first album since 2018.

The project, Something to Give Each Other, which is described in a press release as "a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship," is due Oct. 13 via Capitol Records.

Along with the news of the LP, the Australia-born actor and singer shared the album's lead single "Rush," a high-energy, disco anthem.

"'Rush' is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2 hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” Sivan said in a statement about the song. "Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me."

Troye Sivan album cover for Something to Give Each Other
Troye Sivan's album cover for his third studio album 'Something to Give Each Other'.

Courtesy of Capitol Records

The accompanying music video for "Rush," directed by Gordon von Steiner, is meant to capture "the headiness of big groups of people feeling the joy of life and sex."

The visual features choreographed sequences at a sweaty warehouse party where Sivan does a keg stand and makes out with a fellow partygoer.

Sivan, 28, wrote the songs for Something to Give Each Other with Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max) and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons).

Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan.

Stuart Winecoff

In June, the pop star gave fans a status update about his forthcoming project on Instagram with a series of videos. "It’s not lost on me that some of you guys have been following along since i was the kid w the stye in my eye in that first video," he wrote in a caption. "Btw — I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album."

In addition to his new record. Sivan will also soon be launching Tsu Lange Yor, "an independent luxury lifestyle collection of fragrances and art-driven objects"

Sivan most recently had a co-starring role in the controversial HBO series The Idol, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, where he played Jocelyn's best friend and creative director, Xander.

"I know a few creative directors, I’ve dated a few. So I know them really well," he told Billboard. "I am also fully that person.

He continued: "I catch myself now. Like, you know, on the press tour, for example, Lily’s just like looking unbelievable at all times, of course. And so I’m like, you know, like the gay best friend. It’s like taking a million pictures of her all the time. I think that is just like a very natural role for me to slip into."

Something to Give Each Other is Sivan's third studio album and the follow-up to his 2018 LP Bloom, which featured the Ariana Grande-assisted dream pop single "Dance to This."

Watch the video for "Rush" now.

Related Articles
Troye Sivan Jokes He 'Almost Got Murdered' by K-Pop Fans After Openly Crushing on Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Troye Sivan Jokes He 'Almost Got Murdered' by K-Pop Fans After Openly Crushing on Stray Kids' Hyunjin
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack
COBRAH, Destroy Lonely, Rowan Drake & Saleka
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists PEOPLE Will Be Listening to All Summer 2023
The Weeknd on The Idol Season 1
The Weeknd Says He Expected a Negative Reaction to 'The Idol': 'None of This Is a Surprise'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
'The Idol': Everything to Know About The Weeknd's Controversial HBO Series
Kelly Clarkson, Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan Jokes He's 'Ready to Fight' Kelly Clarkson for Being 'Upset' with Him on New Song 'Mine'
Suzanna Son
Who Plays Chloe in 'The Idol'? Everything to Know About Actress Suzanna Son
Lily-Rose Depp
Is 'The Idol' Based on a True Story? What the Cast and Creators Have Said
Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Talks Sexuality on Screen as 'The Idol' Is Deemed 'Luxury Sleaze' by Cannes Critics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
'The Idol' Controversy Explained: All About the Drama Behind the HBO Series
The Weeknd says next album will like be stage name’s “last hurrah”
The Weeknd Says Next Album May Mark 'Last Hurrah' as The Weeknd: 'Said Everything I Can Say'
Sam Smith, Madonna
Madonna and Sam Smith Reference 'Into the Groove' on Steamy New Dance Track 'Vulgar' — Listen!
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
BTS Members: Everything to Know About the K-Pop Supergroup
Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for the First Time Since Fifth Harmonyâs 2018 Hiatus
Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Reunite for First Time Since Fifth Harmony's Hiatus — See the Photos!
Jennie from Blackpink and V from BTS
Jennie from Blackpink and BTS' V Spotted Holding Hands in Paris
G Flip during the 2021 W Awards at Crown Palladium
Who Is G Flip? All About the Musician Married to Chrishell Stause