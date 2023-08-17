Troye Sivan Admits He Trolled Kelly Clarkson Over Misheard Lyric, Says He Likes to Lie on the Internet

Troye Sivan gets a rush out of lying.

Earlier this year, the pop star, 27, created a fake beef with Kelly Clarkson, 41, when he weighed in on a lyric of her song “Mine” that fans misheard and thought mentioned his name.

On the pop-rock ballad she sings, “Sabotage, your choice of art? / Who the hell do you think you are?” although many thought she said, “Troye Sivan / Who the hell do you think you are?”

As he revealed in an interview, it turns out that the “Rush” artist had a blast when he responded to the drama with a TikTok in which he joked, “What did I do to upset Kelly Clarkson?" and captioned the clip, “@Kellyclarkson, drop your location im ready to fight.”

The Australian performer spoke about the incident on Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test video series.

While hooked up to a lie detector, he admitted that he “did know” that the song didn’t actually make a reference to him.

“I just thought it was funny,” he admits.

When asked if that makes him a troll, he said, “I guess, yeah,” which turned out to be true, according to the lie detector.

Sivan even admitted that he, too, enjoys trolling people on the internet. “That’s one place where I really like to lie,” he joked.

Troye Sivan in March 2023. JC Olivera/WireImage

After The Idol actor responded with the original TikTok, he kept the bit going at the time by sharing a second TikTok. In that video, which played another clip of the “Stronger" artist singing the misheard verse, he said, “This part kinda slays, though. Like imagine I make this my theme song where every time I walk out somewhere, they have to play this part?”

Sivan also spoke about being a musician who acts, several career highlights, and his dating life in the Vanity Fair clip.

The “Angel Baby” singer got candid about his love life in another recent interview. When he appeared on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast in July, he spoke about his sex life, including the misconception that he’s a “power bottom.”

"I started to realize that sex is kind of like, inherently hilarious to me... it just reminds me of animals. And I think that made it so much less serious. I’m like, 'This is hilarious that I want to do that to you.' So that’s what I want to do. That is insane," he said.

Sivan is gearing up to release his first album since 2018, Something to Give Each Other. The album — due Oct. 13 via Capitol Records — was described in a press release as “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship.”

Along with the news of the album, he dropped the single “Rush,” which debuted within the Top 20 of Billboard's Hot 100.

