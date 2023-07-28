Troy Aikman and His Wife Catherine "Capa" Mooty are Officially Divorced: Source

Football legend Troy Aikman and his ex-wife Catherine "Capa" Mooty are officially divorced, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The news comes nearly two months after Aikman, 56, was seen in the Italian Riviera with a new girlfriend.

"They were very much into each other," an insider tells PEOPLE of Aikman and his new flame, who were walking around Capri, Italy, with their arms around each other on June 9. "They were dressed casually in workout clothes, and trying to avoid the crowds, but they were definitely happy and enjoying each other's company."

Aikman and Mooty — who is the co-owner of Luxeliner, a mobile shopping service — got married in 2017. The football legend proposed after a year of dating during a vacation in Lake Como, Italy.

“June 2, 2017 – A special day as I proposed to the love of my life,” the Fox lead NFL game analyst said at the time.

Prior to marrying Mooty, Aikman was wed to former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey, with whom he shares two daughters: Alexa Marie, 21, and Jordan Ashley, 22. Mooty has two sons from a previous relationship.

A second source tells PEOPLE that the split hasn't affected their relationship with each other's children. "They're still close with each other's kids," the source says.

Last year, the former quarterback opened up to PEOPLE about the launch of his low-calorie, low-carb beer called EIGHT, named for his former jersey number.

"Health and wellness are something that's really important to me, and so I'm very meticulous about what I put in my body," he told PEOPLE. "I wanted to make a beer that didn't compromise all of the hard work and effort that was put in during the week."

He added, "It took some time to just get it right. It's not an easy beer to make. I didn't realize that this category is one of the toughest to brew, but I'm real proud of the end result."



