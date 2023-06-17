Three Cheers to King Charles' Birthday Parade! See All the Best Photos from Trooping the Colour

King Charles' first official birthday parade as monarch was a celebration filled with pageantry, touching tributes — and some hilarious moments from the royal kids!

Trooping the Colour gathered members of the royal family — including Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — in London. As usual, there was a stunning display by the armed forces both on the ground and in the air, as a flypast took place over Buckingham Palace, but the event was a big debut for King Charles: his first time being at the center of the festivities as monarch.

Check out the best photos of the historic day, from the horse-drawn carriage rides to the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.