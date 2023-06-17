Three Cheers to King Charles' Birthday Parade! See All the Best Photos from Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Queen Camilla and more gathered in London for the annual event (but with many firsts!)

By
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on June 17, 2023 10:24AM EDT
Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Photo:

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty 

King Charles' first official birthday parade as monarch was a celebration filled with pageantry, touching tributes — and some hilarious moments from the royal kids!

Trooping the Colour gathered members of the royal family — including Queen CamillaPrince WilliamKate MiddletonPrince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis — in London. As usual, there was a stunning display by the armed forces both on the ground and in the air, as a flypast took place over Buckingham Palace, but the event was a big debut for King Charles: his first time being at the center of the festivities as monarch.

Check out the best photos of the historic day, from the horse-drawn carriage rides to the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

01 of 16

King Charles Rides

King Charles III departs Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
King Charles.

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty 

The King saddled up on a horse named Noble for his ceremonial role as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division of the British Army, a first for a British monarch in 37 years. Queen Elizabeth last rode during Trooping the Colour in 1986 on her beloved horse Burmese and opted to take a carriage in the years that followed.

02 of 16

Saddled Up

King Charles III (front), (back left-right) the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty 

Three other royals joined the King on horseback: Prince William, Prince Edward (for the first time!) and Princess Anne.

03 of 16

Royal Ladies

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour

Neil Mockford/Getty

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales took part in the procession in a horse-drawn carriage.

04 of 16

Glowing in Green

Catherine, Princess of Wales rides down the Mall by carriage during Trooping the Colour

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Kate's ensemble included many thoughtful tributes. The green color doubled as a nod to both her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards and a color of the Welsh flag (in her debut at Trooping the Colour as Princess of Wales). The dress was by Andrew Gn, a fashion designer from Singapore — a clear dedication to her husband Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will hold its third awards ceremony in the Asian country in November.

05 of 16

Military-Inspired

Queen Camilla is seen during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Camilla wore a dress inspired by the uniform of the Grenadier Guards, the Household Division regiment for which she is honorary Colonel. The Queen topped the look with a black Philip Treacy hat nodding to the Grenadier Guards’ classic bearskin hats with feather plume.

06 of 16

Royal Kids

Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales leave Buckingham Palace on horse carriage during the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty 

Royal siblings Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis also rode with Camilla and Kate in the Ascot Landau.

07 of 16

Oops!

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

At one point during the ride, Prince Louis held his nose and made a face — likely the result of the smell of hundreds of horses in the parade!

08 of 16

Rehearsed to Perfection

Britain's King Charles III (C) reviews members of the Household Divisions on Horse Guards Parade during the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty

At Horse Guards Parade, the royals watched as the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards presented their flag, or "colour."

09 of 16

Back to the Palace

Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Britain's Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester and Britain's Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester come out to watch the fly-past of aircraft by the Britain's Royal Air Force

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

After riding back to Buckingham Palace, the royals gathered on the balcony for a favorite photo op: the flypast!

10 of 16

Look Up!

Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty 

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family turned toward the sky as airplanes performed an aerial display overhead.

11 of 16

Special Surprise

Members of the public watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) from The Mall, as part of the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty 

In a surprise moment, planes flew in formation to create "CR," King Charles' initials. While the "C" stands for Charles, "R" is shorthand for "rex," the Latin word for king. The monarch signs his name as "Charles R."

12 of 16

Royal Wave

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all greeted the crowd below with waves — with Louis pulling off a double-handed move!

13 of 16

Let's Go, Louis!

Prince Louis of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis was especially thrilled at one point in the flypast, raising both fists excitedly in the air.

14 of 16

Royal Salute

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Neil Mockford/Getty

Prince Louis also gave a salute during the balcony outing.

15 of 16

King and Queen

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla last appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony just last month, when they capped off their coronation day by greeting the public from the iconic spot.

16 of 16

Red, White and Blue

Members of the public watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) from The Mall, as part of the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty

Happy (official!) birthday, King Charles!

