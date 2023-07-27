Tristan Thompson opened up about how much the emotional support from his ex Khloé Kardashian and her family meant to him on the season finale of The Kardashians.

The finale episode shows Khloé and her family as they react to the news that 32-year-old Thompson's mother Andrea Thompson died suddenly from a heart attack.

In an intimate moment between the athlete and the famous family, Thompson said it was Khloé and her family that kept him going through the difficult time.

"I don't know what I'd do without you guys," Thompson told the Kardashian clan in the episode.

Thompson was touched that the megastars "have got so much going on" and still made time to be there for him and his younger brother, Amari Thompson.

Thompson later reflects on the impact his mom had on him and so many others. "She helped a lot of people and [will be] remembered for a lot of really great things."

The NBA star said recalled how her support helped him accomplish his basketball dreams. "She was [so proud]," he said, remembering Andrea "standing up at the front, screaming," during his high school games and into his professional career.

George Pimentel/Getty

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Andrea had died on Jan. 5 of a heart attack at her home in Toronto. TMZ Sports was the first to report the news. Immediately following the news of Andrea's death, Khloé traveled with Tristan to Toronto to be with his family, joining him to comfort and navigate him through the next few days — despite the pair not being back together romantically.

Khloé confirms that she and Tristan are "not back together" in a confessional on the finale, explaining that she was there for him because she had a strong relationship with Andrea and the Thompson family.

"I love Andrea," the mother of two said, adding that she and Tristan's mom "spoke every single day."

"This is what family does," Khloé continued in her confessional. "This is what family does when s--- hits the fan. Tristan and I are family and we’re gonna be family for the rest of our lives."

The youngest of the Kardashian trio, Khloé reflected on the trauma of losing her father. "Tristan is the father of my kids. I've lost my dad....still, I can't wrap my head around losing my mom, and I know how close Tristan and his mom are."

Tristan shares 5-year-old daughter True and a 11-month-old son Tatum with Khloé. (He is also dad to 12-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)

Tristan Thompson/instagram

Kim Kardashian recalled "cleaning Andrea's apartment" in Toronto and "finding life insurance policies" to help the Thompsons in the days following their tragic loss. She called the situation a "big, huge life change" that leaves the group with "so much to think about."

The SKIMS founder called Andrea's death "a really, really shocking way to start the new year" for the family, and took a moment to praise Khloé for "dropping everything" to go be with Thompson at the time.

Khloé said the decision to travel to Canada immediately was "not even a question" at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloé, Kim and their mother Kris Jenner then attended Andrea's funeral in Toronto on Jan. 14, another source confirmed to PEOPLE. A separate source also told PEOPLE that Kris spoke at the funeral services.

"They all want to be there for Tristan," the first source said. "He will always be family. It's a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him."

