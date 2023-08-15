Tristan Thompson Says He's 'Chef TT' While Making Curry Chicken: 'We're Cooking Up'

Tristan Thompson is showcasing his love for cooking!

In a series of Instagram Story posts on Monday, the basketball player gave his 3.9 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at his curry chicken recipe.

Thompson, 32, began by declaring it was "Curry Chicken Monday" beside a photo of his ingredients. The ingredients included organic chicken stock, elbow macaroni pasta, lite coconut milk, green beans, potatoes, and carrots.

Tristan Thompson/ Instagram

While he didn't reveal the measurements of each ingredient, he followed the photo with a look of himself stirring everything together. "Oh yes, we're cooking up! We're cooking up! We're cooking up! We're cooking up. Sheesh, Chef TT!" he told his social media followers.

Thompson then shared a look at his final product placed on top of a white plate between a water bottle and hot pepper sauce. He celebrated his creation by writing next to the photo, "Chef TT nuh play 👨‍🍳👨‍🍳."

Tristan Thompson/ Instagram

The athlete previously showcased his passion for cooking chicken recipes in a 2017 interview with Solar Sports.

"My mom is very big into the Jamaican culture," he explained. "Because of that, we'd always jerk chicken, curry goat, oxtail, rice, and peas. It's very spicy. It's really heavy, and it is perfect for an offseason treat." He shared with the outlet that curry chicken was the first thing he learned how to cook from his mom.

Tristan Thompson/ Instagram

"I'd watch my mom cook it every," Thompson said. "Every Tuesday was definitely curry chicken night. One day I said, 'You know, mom let me try it and see what I can do,' and it tastes really good."

In January, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Thompson's mother, Andrea, died of a sudden heart attack after TMZ Sports was the first to report the news of her passing. His ex Khloé Kardashian – with whom he shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1 – remembered his mother in an episode of The Kardashians after her death. The two "spoke every single day," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Tristan is the father of my kids," Kardashian added. "I've lost my dad... still, I can't wrap my head around losing my mom, and I know how close Tristan and his mom are."

