Tristan Thompson Seeks Guardianship of Younger Brother Amari After Their Mother's Death

Tristan Thompson, who became his younger brother Amari Thompson's primary caregiver after their mother Andrea's death in January, filed to become Amari's legal guardian.

The NBA free agent, who is the former partner of Khloé Kardashian, filed legal documents Friday in which he requested sole legal guardianship of his 17-year-old brother.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Tristan, 32, claimed that their father Trevor Thompson has been absent from his younger brother's life since 2014, leaving Tristan as the teenager's closest living family member who is able to provide his required care.

Amari has epilepsy and other medical conditions requiring round-the-clock support, which Thompson aims to provide via guardianship.

Andrea Thompson, the mother of Tristan and Amari, died of a heart attack in Toronto last January. George Pimentel/Getty

"Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment," the court documents state.

Amari lives with Tristan at his Hidden Hills, California home, per the court documents.

"Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs," the statement continues. "Further, Amari is set to receive a modest inheritance from his recently deceased mother and a guardian wouldn't be able to manage and invest in Mary's inheritance on his behalf."

According to the court documents, Amari has received $103,475 from his mother's estate. Tristan would take over the needs of protecting the inheritance and managing Amari's care and various medical appointments. Tristan also plans to apply for an application for U.S. citizenship for Amari, who was born in Canada, per the court documents.

Amari Thompson briefly lived with Khloé Kardashian when Tristan Thompson's roof caved in on his Hidden Hills home earlier this year. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Tristan and Amari's mother Andrea died of a heart attack at her home in Toronto on Jan. 5. TMZ Sports was the first to report the news.

Tristan flew to Toronto to be with his family, with Khloé, who was close to Andrea.



In the season finale of The Kardashians in July, the Good American co-founder, 39, explained the decision behind allowing Tristan and his brother Amari to live with her.

Kardashian — who shares son Tatum, 14 months, and daughter True, 5, with the basketball player — revealed she had taken Tristan and Amari into her home after Tristan's roof caved in due to extreme weather conditions.

In a conversation with sister Kim Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner about the changes, the SKIMS founder, 42, said: "Isn't God just funny? How you were so ready to have your year of like, being free, and now Tristan had to move in with you, his little brother had to move in with you [and] his roof caved in?"

"My No. 1 slogan I always use: 'You want to make God laugh, tell him your plans,' " Kardashian noted, before explaining that, “God does have a plan, and God doesn't want him to be alone right now — and why should he be?”

Later in the scene, Kardashian also noted that son Tatum, who celebrated his first birthday on July 28, and Amari have formed a special bond.

"He likes Amari," Kardashian said. "They like each other."

Though the former couple were living under one roof and Khloé remained by his side, she has said they have not reconciled.

