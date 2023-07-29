Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Rare Photos: 'So Blessed to Be Your DaDa'

Tristan Thompson is celebrating his son!

The NBA player, 32, shared an adorable set of photos with his son Tatum — whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian — along with a sweet message dedicated to his son on his first birthday.

The first post that Thompson has made on Instagram featuring his youngest son was certainly a happy one. The NBA player sported a huge grin on his face as he carried his son, who appeared equally as jolly, in his arms. Father and son wore shades, with Thompson donning black ones to match his sweater and Tatum wearing beige ones to match his brown onesie.

The pair could be seen laughing at something off-camera in one snap and in another, Thompson sweetly stared at his son who reached up to touch his face.

Tristan Thompson celebrated son Tatum's 1st birthday on Instagram with a set of photos including one where the pair sweetly look at each other. Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“Tatum!! Happy birthday my son!,” Thompson wrote alongside the photos. “You are a reminder of what life represents to me.”

“You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift,” he continued. “You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story.”

Thompson also addressed “mistakes” in the sweet post, but noted that it is possible to start over.

“The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum, your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!,” he said concluding the post.

Tristan Thompson celebrated son Tatum's 1st birthday on Instagram with a photo of the two in high spirits. Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Kardashian also wished her son a happy birthday on Instagram by posting a series of adorable photos of Tatum as a baby. Throughout the carousel of photos, Tatum can be seen playing in the bath with sister True, 5, posing in his first Halloween costume and smiling for the camera.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" Kardashian began her caption.

"I am so proud to be your mommy," she continued. "So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room."

She also shared a peek into her son’s space-themed first birthday bash — complete with rocket chairs and starry treats — with friends and family.

“We are here at little...the hunk’s birthday,” Kardashian said as she held baby Tatum in a clip shared on her Instagram Story.

A video the reality star posted showed a wall of blue and white balloons propped outside on a lawn beside cardboard cut-outs of rockets, while Elton John’s song “Rocket Man” played.

Another sweet clip from the party showed birthday boy Tatum crawling on all-fours indoors as he had a string of balloons wrapped around him. His three-tier birthday cake was revealed to be space-themed also, with a rocket and astronaut placed on top with a moon and stars added.