Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wish Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari a Happy Birthday

The Kardashians are celebrating Tristan Thompson’s little brother Amari on his birthday.

Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner each shared photos from his birthday bash on Thursday along with a sweet message for the now 17-year-old boy, who has epilepsy.

On Instagram, Khloé — who revealed in the finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians that Tristan and Amari moved in with her after the sudden death of their mother Andrea Thompson — shared a carousel of photos posing with Amari in his wheelchair. She also shared a family snap with 5-year-old daughter True, 6-year-old niece Dream, Kris and Amari all together.

“Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!!” she captioned the Instagram post. “We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you 🩵 you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures.”

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, True and Dream pose next to Amari in a wheelchair. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Kris, donning a bright yellow suit to the celebration, also shared her own photos and birthday wishes. In one shot, she smiled beside Amari in his wheelchair while holding up what appeared to be a star-shaped cotton candy with eyes and lips on it. She also shared similar shots to Khloé posing alongside her, True, Dream and Amari by the pool.

“Happy birthday to our angel boy Amari!!!! Amari, you will never understand how much you have changed our lives!!,” she wrote alongside the snaps.

“You teach me something every single time I’m with you and I thank God every day that He put you in all of our lives to show us the depth of love you are capable of giving, and the depth of which we can love…and to show us what really matters. Thank you for all you give us. You are such a sweet, special soul and I love you so very much!!!! Lovey xo ❤️🙏🏼😍🥰🥳🎂” she cotninued, also tagging Thompson and Khloé.

Kris Jenner poses next to Amari at a birthday celebration. Kris Jenner Instagram

Though Kim didn’t share any photos or videos from the new celebration, she shared her own birthday wishes to the now 17-year-old by sharing a set of videos from a previous celebration of his.

In the videos, she along with Kris, Khloé and Andrea sang “Happy Birthday” to the boy as he stood at the counter in front of a large birthday cake and several cupcakes with candles on them.

“Sweet baby boy Amari! I found this sweet video in my phone from 5 years ago!” I know Andrea is singing so loud and celebrating you from heaven,” she wrote on the videos.

Kim, along with Kris, flew to Toronto with Khloé to help Tristan sort things out in the wake of his mother’s death and even attended Andrea's funeral in Toronto on Jan. 14, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

A separate source also told PEOPLE that Kris spoke at the funeral services.

Kim Kardashian shared a video from Amari's birthday five years ago. Kim Kardashian Instagram

"They all want to be there for Tristan," the first source said. "He will always be family. It's a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him."

However, despite moving in back together, Khloé noted that she and Thompson are not getting back together and there are still boundaries between the pair, who split in 2021 amid cheating allegations.

"Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she said. "What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him.”

In a confessional, Khloé further elaborated on the state of their relationship.

"These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already," she said. "I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me.’"

"I get why he would think that, so it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise," she continued. "I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can't let those old habits easily come into my life. It's just not what I want."