Trista Sutter Reflects on Her Kids Starting New Schools After Family's Move to Denver: 'Finding Our Way'

Trista Sutter is sharing some big mom feelings.

The former Bachelorette, 50, is opening up about her kids starting the new school year in a new town in an Instagram post showing daughter, Blakesley, 14, and son Maxwell, 15, posing together.

"They are why I do what I do. They are why we live where we now live (although not the sole reason) 🏔️➡️ 🌆," she began.

"And even with the stress of trying to sell and buy a home in the middle of what seems like an impossible real estate market and the unknown of whether we’ll all fit in or he’ll make the team or she’ll like the studio or we’ll all make new friends or everyone will like the city life or or or…I will always be willing to open my eyes wide to potential opportunity for them and for our family ❤️," Sutter captioned the post, which also included video of an enthusiastic crowd cheering as they welcomed students on the first day.

"We all miss our Vail Valley friends and our small mountain town community but we are gradually finding our way and our Denver people. It will take time and patience and that’s not always my strong suite [sic], but I have faith that we are where we are meant to be. How could we not be after the first day of all first days (see 2nd slide and why my kids were NOT happy I didn’t let them out before the drop off zone!! 🤣)?!"

Earlier this month, Sutter— who shares her two teens with Ryan Sutter, whom she married after her season of The Bachelorette in 2003, making them the longest Bachelor couple standing — reflected on her daughter starting high school in a brand new place.

In November, the former reality star celebrated her 50th birthday at the Sandals Royal Curaçao resort, and told PEOPLE it presented her with the time to reflect on her last decade.

"I have to remind myself that every day that we have on this planet can be taken away in a heartbeat," said Trista, who suffered a seizure in 2017 and also witnessed Ryan's two year battle with Lyme Disease.

Ryan and Trista Sutter. Presley Ann/Getty

"I'll be honest, I don't like getting older. I don't like aging in the least bit and the changes in my body and the creaks and all of it. But the alternative is not what I want! I want to watch my kids grow up and grow old with Ryan."

Continued Trista: "We have had struggles, but I'm happy that Ryan and I are happy and healthy. I feel really lucky. It's a good life, and I'm thankful for it."