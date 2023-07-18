Trista Sutter Enjoys Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Teen Daughter: 'This Night Was Sparkling'

Trista Sutter and her daughter had an enchanting evening at Taylor Swift's Eras tour!

On Sunday, the former Bachelorette, 50, shared a carousel of photos from the Taylor Swift concert on her Instagram. In the photos, Sutter poses with her daughter, Blakesley, 14, and her friends, with the two dressed in sparkly outfits for the show.

"This night was sparkling ✨ We won't let it go...🎶," Sutter captioned the photos, referencing Swift's song "Enchanted." "(Like ever) #weloveyouTS #sameinitials #truetalent #purejoy #swiftieforever #bestbdaypresent #corememory #HSbesties #sharedwithourbabygirls."

Sutter shares her daughter Blakesley and son Maxwell, 15, with husband Ryan Sutter. The pair met while Ryan was competing on Trista's season of The Bachelorette and are the longest Bachelor couple standing.

Last week, Sutter shared a picture of all four members of her family as they posed in front of a waterfall. "Summertime = my favorite time ☀️🏞️ 🌸," she captioned the photo.

For Blakesley's 14th birthday, Trista posted a side-by-side photo of her daughter as a baby and a photo of her now, accompanying the series with a lengthy caption.

"From fitting on my forearm to surpassing me in height, talent and beauty...I've loved her since before I knew her dad and am just so insanely proud to call her my baby girl/sweetpea/chiquita banana/blakes and bestie 💖."

"Happy 14th birthday @iamblakesleygrace ! 🥳," she concluded the caption.

In 2020, Blakesley put a modern spin on dad Ryan's bucket hat that he wore on his season of The Bachelorette. "Bucket hat present vs past. Leave it to Blakesley to bring it back in style after 17 years! 🌹😜❤️" Trista wrote on Instagram at the time, adding the hashtags, "#buckethat #twins #thebachelor #thebachelorette #blakesleygrace."

In the photo, Blakesley posed in the navy and gold corduroy bucket hat, pairing it with a black T-shirt and jeans. Trista also included a picture of Ryan wearing the hat on the show.