Trisha Yearwood Takes Inspiration from Goldie Hawn for New Hair Color

Trisha Yearwood has turned to another icon for her latest style inspiration!

While debuting a new haircut in an Instagram post on Sunday, the country singer, 58, revealed that she modeled her hair color after Goldie Hawn's golden-blonde locks.

"Vegas. I did a thing! ✂️ Hair inspo: the iconic @goldiehawn!!," wrote Yearwood alongside a photo of the new hairstyle, which is a lighter color from her previous brownish blonde hair and includes tousled bangs.

While Hawn, 77, has yet to speak out about Yearwood's new look, many of the musician's friends and followers praised the transformation. "Love❤️," Kristin Chenoweth wrote. "Gorgeous! ❤️" Debbie Gibson commented.

The "How Do I Live" singer shared another look at the hairstyle in an Instagram post dedicated to fellow musician Barbara Mandrell on Monday. "It was my honor to sing for one of the greats! @barbaramandrellmusic, you mean so much to music, and to me! xo," she wrote.

Yearwood looked back at her longstanding career in a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, explaining that she knew she wanted to be a musician from a young age.

Trisha Yearwood/Instagram

"I was very confident at 5," Yearwood said. "So if you would've asked me at five what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would've said, 'I'm going to be a singer.'" The Trisha's Southern Kitchen host added that making a career out of all her passions has been a dream come true.

"I never would've dreamed that my love of cooking, which is basic and just gives me joy, and makes me happy and relaxes me… I never would've dreamed that it would have led to these other things and that this is where my life would be," she said.



Speaking about her husband Garth Brooks' take on her cooking, Yearwood revealed to PEOPLE in May 2021 that they enjoy spending time around the kitchen at home.

"We cook at home a lot; cooking for me is therapy," she said. "I really do enjoy the kitchen, it's just relaxing for me. I think it's because my parents were both good cooks, and they raised me to be like, 'If everything is terrible, you order pizza, and it's fine. Don't stress over it."

