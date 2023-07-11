Trisha Yearwood Takes Inspiration from Goldie Hawn for New Hair Color

The country singer debuted the new look in an Instagram post on Sunday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 12:47AM EDT
Trisha Yearwood Takes Inspiration from Goldie Hawn for New Hair Color: 'I Did a Thing'
Photo:

 Trisha Yearwood/Instagram, Paul Morigi/Getty 

Trisha Yearwood has turned to another icon for her latest style inspiration!

While debuting a new haircut in an Instagram post on Sunday, the country singer, 58, revealed that she modeled her hair color after Goldie Hawn's golden-blonde locks.

"Vegas. I did a thing! ✂️ Hair inspo: the iconic @goldiehawn!!," wrote Yearwood alongside a photo of the new hairstyle, which is a lighter color from her previous brownish blonde hair and includes tousled bangs.

While Hawn, 77, has yet to speak out about Yearwood's new look, many of the musician's friends and followers praised the transformation. "Love❤️," Kristin Chenoweth wrote. "Gorgeous! ❤️" Debbie Gibson commented.

The "How Do I Live" singer shared another look at the hairstyle in an Instagram post dedicated to fellow musician Barbara Mandrell on Monday. "It was my honor to sing for one of the greats! @barbaramandrellmusic, you mean so much to music, and to me! xo," she wrote.

Yearwood looked back at her longstanding career in a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, explaining that she knew she wanted to be a musician from a young age.

Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood/Instagram

"I was very confident at 5," Yearwood said. "So if you would've asked me at five what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would've said, 'I'm going to be a singer.'" The Trisha's Southern Kitchen host added that making a career out of all her passions has been a dream come true.

"I never would've dreamed that my love of cooking, which is basic and just gives me joy, and makes me happy and relaxes me… I never would've dreamed that it would have led to these other things and that this is where my life would be," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Speaking about her husband Garth Brooks' take on her cooking, Yearwood revealed to PEOPLE in May 2021 that they enjoy spending time around the kitchen at home.

"We cook at home a lot; cooking for me is therapy," she said. "I really do enjoy the kitchen, it's just relaxing for me. I think it's because my parents were both good cooks, and they raised me to be like, 'If everything is terrible, you order pizza, and it's fine. Don't stress over it."

Related Articles
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Glowy Makeup-Free Face for Smiley 43rd Birthday Instagram
Sunny Hostin wears same suit as Kamala Harris
Sunny Hostin Reveals She Showed Up to Essence Fest in the Same Outfit as Kamala Harris — and Was Asked to Change
Gabrielle Union/Instagram
Gabrielle Union Slams Trolls Who Think She’s Too Old for Thong Swimwear: 'Might Just Wear a Bikini in the Casket'
Brittany Snow Goes Full Y2K
Brittany Snow Goes Full Y2K Fashion Girl for Unreleased Kid Cudi Video: ‘What a Slay’
Liam Payne chest tattoo
Liam Payne Debuts Hopeful New Chest Tattoo After Detailing Sobriety Journey: 'Where Dark Meets Light'
SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign
Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy on Stripping Down to Their SKIMS Swimwear in Their 50s: 'Still Here!' (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie poses for a photo during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul
Margot Robbie Says Her True-to Life Barbie Looks Are Dedicated to Fans: ‘It’s Very Fun!’ (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Margot Robbie's Hairstylist on Creating Her 'High-Glamour Doll-Like' Updo for the 'Barbie' Premiere (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian puts on a stunning display on the first night of Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda festivities in Puglia, Italy
Kim Kardashian Nails Gothic Chic at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda Festivities in Italy
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit: 'Come on Barbie, Let's Go Party'
Drake Defends Pink Nails After Lil Yachty Dig: 'World is Being Homophobic'Â 
Drake Defends His Pink Nails After Lil Yachty Told Him to Paint Them: 'The World Is Being Homophobic'
Kylie Jenner Serves Poolside Sexiness In Sizzling Strapless Bikini
Kylie Jenner Serves Poolside Sexiness in Sizzling Strapless Bikini - See The Photos!
Dennis Rodman Gets Huge Face Tattoo of Girlfriend
Dennis Rodman Gets Huge Tattoo of Girlfriend Yella Yella on His Face: 'Why Not'
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Pinault Celebrates Instagram Milestone with Bikini Workout Video
Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Margot Robbie Debuts Crimped Hairstyle as 'Totally Hair' Barbie
Olivia Rodrigo owns one of Chloe Sevigny's vintage dresses from her sample sale
Olivia Rodrigo Shows Off Her 'Most Prized Possession': A Dress from Chloë Sevigny's Closet!