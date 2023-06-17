Lifestyle Home This Handheld Fan That ‘Packs a Punch’ Will Keep You Cool While on the Go — and It’s as Little as $11 at Amazon “It was my absolute savior in Florida weather” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 17, 2023 08:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon With temperatures rising across the country, you may be looking for the perfect solution to keep yourself cool while you’re on the go. For any outdoor activities this summer, a portable fan should be on your list of seasonal must-haves. Whether you’re hanging at the beach, attending outdoor events, or just running errands, the TriPole Mini Handheld Fan makes for a great purse companion to beat the heat. And right now, Prime members can snap up one for just $11 at Amazon thanks to double discounts. The 6.7-inch fan has two speed options, and at its highest level it will churn out air at 5,800 rates per minute, which according to one shopper, "packs a punch for an amazing price." You don't have to worry about replacing batteries since it's powered by a rechargeable one that lasts for hours. Plus, you can use the included lanyard to go hands-free, turning the portable device into your own wearable neck air conditioner. When it's time for a little juice, plug the fan into any USB charging port or try a power bank while traveling. Amazon Buy It! TriPole Mini Handheld Fan in Blue, $11.39 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Dropped a Black-Friday Level Deal on These ‘Fluffy’ Bed Pillows That Are ‘Cool to the Touch’ The popular fan comes in nine colors, all of which are on sale, but the best price is on the blue one that’s only $13. It has over 15,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, with users calling it “small but mighty” and a “lifesaver.” One satisfied reviewer wrote that they “bought [the fan] for my trip to some theme parks and it was my absolute savior in Florida weather.” They noted that the battery ended up lasting “about a whole day at a park,” which was over a span of 12 hours. Another reviewer scooped up the handy gadget for a four-day music festival, stating: “This little thing saved my life.” They also added: “I was fanning everyone around me in the crowd and they all loved it! This is now my new festival must-have.” Shoppers also love the Tripold fan for their kids. One person shared that the fans “work great,” and each of their kids has one. “We mainly use them for car rides, as both our kids still rear-face and get hot,” they wrote. “The battery lasts a long time, and they are easy to throw into my purse for traveling.” Stay cool this summer and grab the TriPole Mini Handheld Fan at Amazon while it’s on sale. If you're not a Prime member, you can still access the deal by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Keep scrolling to shop more colors below. Amazon Buy It! TriPole Mini Handheld Fan in Beige, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! TriPole Mini Handheld Fan in Black, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! TriPole Mini Handheld Fan in White, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Best Cordless Vacuum We Tested Is from Shark, and It's $130 Off at Amazon Right Now Shoppers Say This Outdoor Bistro Set ‘Brightens Up’ Their Patios — and It’s on Sale for 45% Off at Amazon Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Overflowing with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 57% Off