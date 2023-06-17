This Handheld Fan That ‘Packs a Punch’ Will Keep You Cool While on the Go — and It’s as Little as $11 at Amazon

With temperatures rising across the country, you may be looking for the perfect solution to keep yourself cool while you’re on the go.

For any outdoor activities this summer, a portable fan should be on your list of seasonal must-haves. Whether you’re hanging at the beach, attending outdoor events, or just running errands, the TriPole Mini Handheld Fan makes for a great purse companion to beat the heat. And right now, Prime members can snap up one for just $11 at Amazon thanks to double discounts.

The 6.7-inch fan has two speed options, and at its highest level it will churn out air at 5,800 rates per minute, which according to one shopper, "packs a punch for an amazing price." You don't have to worry about replacing batteries since it's powered by a rechargeable one that lasts for hours. Plus, you can use the included lanyard to go hands-free, turning the portable device into your own wearable neck air conditioner. When it's time for a little juice, plug the fan into any USB charging port or try a power bank while traveling.

The popular fan comes in nine colors, all of which are on sale, but the best price is on the blue one that’s only $13. It has over 15,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, with users calling it “small but mighty” and a “lifesaver.”

One satisfied reviewer wrote that they “bought [the fan] for my trip to some theme parks and it was my absolute savior in Florida weather.” They noted that the battery ended up lasting “about a whole day at a park,” which was over a span of 12 hours.

Another reviewer scooped up the handy gadget for a four-day music festival, stating: “This little thing saved my life.” They also added: “I was fanning everyone around me in the crowd and they all loved it! This is now my new festival must-have.”

Shoppers also love the Tripold fan for their kids. One person shared that the fans “work great,” and each of their kids has one. “We mainly use them for car rides, as both our kids still rear-face and get hot,” they wrote. “The battery lasts a long time, and they are easy to throw into my purse for traveling.”

Stay cool this summer and grab the TriPole Mini Handheld Fan at Amazon while it’s on sale. If you're not a Prime member, you can still access the deal by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Keep scrolling to shop more colors below.

