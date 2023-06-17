This Handheld Fan That ‘Packs a Punch’ Will Keep You Cool While on the Go — and It’s as Little as $11 at Amazon

“It was my absolute savior in Florida weather”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023 08:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Handheld Fan tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

With temperatures rising across the country, you may be looking for the perfect solution to keep yourself cool while you’re on the go.

For any outdoor activities this summer, a portable fan should be on your list of seasonal must-haves. Whether you’re hanging at the beach, attending outdoor events, or just running errands, the TriPole Mini Handheld Fan makes for a great purse companion to beat the heat. And right now, Prime members can snap up one for just $11 at Amazon thanks to double discounts. 

The 6.7-inch fan has two speed options, and at its highest level it will churn out air at 5,800 rates per minute, which according to one shopper, "packs a punch for an amazing price." You don't have to worry about replacing batteries since it's powered by a rechargeable one that lasts for hours. Plus, you can use the included lanyard to go hands-free, turning the portable device into your own wearable neck air conditioner. When it's time for a little juice, plug the fan into any USB charging port or try a power bank while traveling. 

TriPole Mini Handheld Fan Battery Operated Small Personal

Amazon

Buy It! TriPole Mini Handheld Fan in Blue, $11.39 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

The popular fan comes in nine colors, all of which are on sale, but the best price is on the blue one that’s only $13. It has over 15,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, with users calling it “small but mighty” and a “lifesaver.”

One satisfied reviewer wrote that they “bought [the fan] for my trip to some theme parks and it was my absolute savior in Florida weather.” They noted that the battery ended up lasting “about a whole day at a park,” which was over a span of 12 hours. 

Another reviewer scooped up the handy gadget for a four-day music festival, stating: “This little thing saved my life.” They also added: “I was fanning everyone around me in the crowd and they all loved it! This is now my new festival must-have.” 

Shoppers also love the Tripold fan for their kids. One person shared that the fans “work great,” and each of their kids has one. “We mainly use them for car rides, as both our kids still rear-face and get hot,” they wrote. “The battery lasts a long time, and they are easy to throw into my purse for traveling.”

Stay cool this summer and grab the TriPole Mini Handheld Fan at Amazon while it’s on sale. If you're not a Prime member, you can still access the deal by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Keep scrolling to shop more colors below.

Amazon TriPole Mini Handheld Fan

Amazon

Buy It! TriPole Mini Handheld Fan in Beige, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

TriPole Handheld Mini Fan Battery Operated

Amazon

Buy It! TriPole Mini Handheld Fan in Black, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amazon TriPole Mini Handheld Fan

Amazon

Buy It! TriPole Mini Handheld Fan in White, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Shark IZ483H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins
The Best Cordless Vacuum We Tested Is from Shark, and It's $130 Off at Amazon Right Now
Alpine Corporation Bistro Set Tout
Shoppers Say This Outdoor Bistro Set ‘Brightens Up’ Their Patios — and It’s on Sale for 45% Off at Amazon
Furniture Roundup: Outlet Tout
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Overflowing with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 57% Off
Related Articles
Alpine Corporation Bistro Set Tout
Shoppers Say This Outdoor Bistro Set ‘Brightens Up’ Their Patios — and It’s on Sale for 45% Off at Amazon
Kerry Washington NYC Home Renovation
Kerry Washington Shows Off Her Apartment in Her 'Hometown' of New York City (Exclusive)
Nordstrom Rack Bedding Sale Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has Tons of Bedding on Sale Right Now — Save Up to 76% on Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, and More
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill Tout
The Best Electric Grill We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of the Start of Summer
Amazon RUNBOX Belt Bag Tout
This New Belt Bag Is Already a Hit with Amazon Shoppers, and It’s on Sale for as Little as $10
Blackout Curtains tout
These ‘Stylish and Efficient’ Blackout Curtains with 84,500+ Five-Star Ratings Are Just $15 at Amazon
Furniture Roundup: Outlet Tout
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Overflowing with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 57% Off
Vacuum One-Off Tout
This Shark Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Prefer to Roomba Is 47% Off at Amazon Right Now
Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop Tout
This Highly Rated Steam Mop Makes Floors Look ‘Brand New,’ and It’s on Sale Today
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Casual Summer Dresses Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Casual Summer Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 58% Off
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Reveals He Still Talks to Ex Marie-Lou Nurk 'Almost Every Day’ Following Split (Exclusive)
Oppenheim group new San Diego office
See Inside the Oppenheim Group's New Office — Plus, Whether It'll Get a 'Selling Sunset' Spinoff (Exclusive)
Grilling Accessories Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Grilling Accessories with Hundreds of Five-Star Ratings — Starting at $5
Cooling Pillows Tout
Amazon Dropped a Black-Friday Level Deal on These ‘Fluffy’ Bed Pillows That Are ‘Cool to the Touch’
ZokerLife Cordless Vacuum Tout
This ‘Lightweight’ and ‘Maneuverable’ $700 Cordless Vacuum Is on Super Sale for $110 at Amazon
Tonulax Garden Lights Tout
These Outdoor Lights Are ‘Perfect Garden Bling,’ and They’re on Sale for Just $20 Right Now