Trinity Rodman Dominates Late with 2 Goals in USWNT Send-Off Ahead of World Cup

Trinity Rodman commanded the spotlight at the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team’s World Cup send-off match on Sunday.

In the team's final match before the tournament, the 21-year-old player single handedly populated the scoreboard, earning both goals in the 2-0 victory over Wales.

The forward may not have been in the starting lineup, but her goals made all the difference, according to team captain Lindsey Horan.

Horan, 29, pulled Rodman to the side before the game at PayPal Park in San Jose, California to tell her she was “going to get an opportunity,” FOX Sports reported.

The midfielder told her younger teammate she was going to "come in and make a difference," and, after joining the match at the half, Rodman did just that.

Rodman’s two goals came in the form of a Sophia Smith assist and, later in the match, a magnificent strike from the box’s edge. With her historic performance, she became the youngest USWNT player ever to “bag a brace” — score two goals in one game.

Following the exciting match, USA Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski called the 21-year-old’s final goal “world-class,” per FOX Sports.

The team is now off to Australia and New Zealand to battle it out in the FIFA World Cup, which will be the first for Rodman and the last for USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe, who announced her retirement ahead of the Wales match.

After ending the regular season with an undeniable bang, the youngest daughter of Dennis Rodman told Fox Sports that her “goal every time I step on the field” is to rise to the occasion in pivotal moments.

“That’s why the name 'game-changer' comes into play,” she told the outlet after the Sunday match. “It doesn’t matter if you start or come on in the 80th minute. You need to make a difference when you come on.”

Rodman added, “I think I did that today.”

Earlier this year, the 21-year-old chatted with PEOPLE about how having an NBA legend for a father affects her life on and off the field.

"I think maybe when I was younger a lot of people had this expectation that everything was handed to me," Rodman said of being compared to her retired basketball player dad.

"But in terms of actually on the field, I don't think I struggled that much with that,” she continued. "Just because we do play different sports and I don't think anybody had the performance expectations in a sense."

Dennis and Trinity Rodman together in a photo the NBA legend's youngest daughter shared on her Instagram. Trinity Rodman Instagram

The USWNT forward also opened up about dealing with negativity, particularly on social media.

"Still being as young as I am, I would go through my comments and see not-so-positive ones and it would upset me," she told PEOPLE, but added that she has now “learned to just be confident in myself and be proud of everything that I do.”

