U.S. Marine Trevor Reed Has Reportedly Been Injured in Ukraine One Year After Being Freed from Russian Prison

Reed is asking to be transferred from Kyiv to an American military facility, according to a new report

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 02:00PM EDT
Trevor Reed
Trevor Reed. Photo: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Marine Trevor Reed has reportedly been injured while fighting in Ukraine, one year after being freed from imprisonment in Russia.

The Messenger reports that Reed suffered shrapnel wounds after stepping on a landmine in Ukraine two weeks ago and has since reached out to U.S. officials asking to be transferred to an American military facility in either Germany or Poland to be treated for his injuries.

Sources told the outlet that Reed is currently in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, adding that the situation is frustrating to U.S. officials, both because of warnings against traveling to Ukraine to fight and because of the years of negotiations that went into securing Reed's freedom from Russia one year ago.

Reed had been held in Russia for nearly three years when he was freed in a prisoner swap in April 2022. The American had been detained in Russia in August 2019 and in 2020 was sentenced to nine years in prison for endangering the "life and health" of Russian police officers after a night of drinking — charges Reed has denied and which U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan called "preposterous."

Reed was freed in exchange for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, a pilot who Reuters reports that was serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of drug smuggling in 2011. He has denied the allegations against him.

But after being freed, Reed decided to head to Ukraine and join those fighting against Russian invaders — a move State Department officials have repeatedly warned against since the war began in February 2022.

U.S. officials have also warned that although it is "not a crime under U.S. law for an individual to go abroad for the purpose of enlisting in a foreign army," it could be a violation if that person was recruited or hired in America.

Last June, two American veterans who volunteered to help defend Ukraine against Russia's invasion went missing and were feared captured. They were freed one month later, telling ABC News they were held in a "black site" and tortured.

At the time, former press secretary for the Pentagon John Kirby strongly warned Americans contemplating joining the fight to repel Russia's invasion, saying, "If you feel passionate about supporting Ukraine, there's any number of ways to do that that are safer and just as effective."

Related Articles
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Crash During Tennessee Campaign Stop
HED: Jesse Watters Doubles Down on Ron DeSantis's Claim That Slavery 'Benefited' Enslaved People: 'Historical Fact'
Jesse Watters Doubles Down on Ron DeSantis' Claim That Slavery 'Benefited' Enslaved People: 'Historical Fact'
Tafari Campbell
Barack Obama's Personal Chef Tafari Campbell Dead After Paddle Boarding Accident Near Martha's Vineyard Estate
Robert Garcia, San Diego Comic Con 2023
Rep. Robert Garcia, an Avid Comic Book Lover, Launches Bipartisan Congressional Arts Caucus at Comic-Con
Ana Navarro Calls Ron DeSantisâ Claims That He Has Nothing to Do with Florida Slavery Curriculum Bull
Ana Navarro Calls Ron DeSantis’ Claim That He Has Nothing to Do with Florida Slavery Curriculum ‘Bull----’
(FILES) This file video grab image obtained April 28, 2020 courtesy of the US Department of Defense shows part of an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena". - Are aliens watching us? That's what Americans hope to find out when a report on the US government's secret files on UFOs goes to Congress next month after years of sightings and videos suggesting that highly advanced extraterrestrials are, indeed, out there. But the report from the Director of National Intelligence, pulled together with classified military files, could fall short of explaining scores of purported unidentified flying object incidents over decades. (Photo by Handout / DoD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE/HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / To go with AFP story by Sylvie LANTEAUME: "Looming US intelligence report to address UFOs" (Photo by HANDOUT/DoD/AFP via Getty Images)
Congress Moves to Expose Evidence of UFOs in Rare Bipartisan Effort: ‘We’re Done with the Cover-Up’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want the people on the Holland America's Zandaam where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn't have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads Virus Outbreak Florida, Miami Gardens, United States - 30 Mar 2020
Ron DeSantis Defends New Florida Curriculum to Teach Slavery’s ‘Benefit,’ Says ‘Scholars’ Are Behind It
Monica Lewinsky
Monica Lewinsky Celebrates 50th Birthday with Throwback Photos: ‘Can’t Believe This Little One Made It to the Best Decade’
Alabama State Capitol
Alabama Legislature Ignores Supreme Court’s Order to Create Another Majority-Black Congressional District
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Ron DeSantis Goes After Bud Light in Latest Culture Wars Attack as He Slips in 2024 Polls
Jack Schlossberg Robert F Kennedy Jr Joe Biden
Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s Grandson, Slams Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: ‘An Embarrassment’
kamala harris
Kamala Harris Addresses Florida's New Mandate to Teach About Slavery's 'Benefit': 'An Attempt to Gaslight Us'
Who Is the U.S. Soldier Who Defected to North Korea: All About Travis King
Detained Soldier Travis King’s Loved Ones Don’t Understand Why He Fled South Korea: ‘He Was on His Way Home’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want the people on the Holland America's Zandaam where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn't have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads Virus Outbreak Florida, Miami Gardens, United States - 30 Mar 2020
Florida Middle Schoolers Will Now Be Taught That Slavery Had ‘Personal Benefit’ for Enslaved People
TODAY -- Pictured: Jenna Bush Hager and George W. Bush
Jenna Bush Hager Says She Has ‘Trauma’ After Using Viral TikTok Aging Filter: ‘I Look Like My Dad!’
Trump and Kevin McCarthy
Speaker McCarthy Privately Told Donald Trump That House GOP Will ‘Expunge’ His Impeachments, Report Claims