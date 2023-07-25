U.S. Marine Trevor Reed Has Reportedly Been Injured in Ukraine One Year After Being Freed from Russian Prison

U.S. Marine Trevor Reed has reportedly been injured while fighting in Ukraine, one year after being freed from imprisonment in Russia.

The Messenger reports that Reed suffered shrapnel wounds after stepping on a landmine in Ukraine two weeks ago and has since reached out to U.S. officials asking to be transferred to an American military facility in either Germany or Poland to be treated for his injuries.

Sources told the outlet that Reed is currently in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, adding that the situation is frustrating to U.S. officials, both because of warnings against traveling to Ukraine to fight and because of the years of negotiations that went into securing Reed's freedom from Russia one year ago.

Reed had been held in Russia for nearly three years when he was freed in a prisoner swap in April 2022. The American had been detained in Russia in August 2019 and in 2020 was sentenced to nine years in prison for endangering the "life and health" of Russian police officers after a night of drinking — charges Reed has denied and which U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan called "preposterous."

Reed was freed in exchange for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, a pilot who Reuters reports that was serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of drug smuggling in 2011. He has denied the allegations against him.

But after being freed, Reed decided to head to Ukraine and join those fighting against Russian invaders — a move State Department officials have repeatedly warned against since the war began in February 2022.

U.S. officials have also warned that although it is "not a crime under U.S. law for an individual to go abroad for the purpose of enlisting in a foreign army," it could be a violation if that person was recruited or hired in America.

Last June, two American veterans who volunteered to help defend Ukraine against Russia's invasion went missing and were feared captured. They were freed one month later, telling ABC News they were held in a "black site" and tortured.



At the time, former press secretary for the Pentagon John Kirby strongly warned Americans contemplating joining the fight to repel Russia's invasion, saying, "If you feel passionate about supporting Ukraine, there's any number of ways to do that that are safer and just as effective."