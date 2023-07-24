See the Cover of Trevor Noah’s Upcoming “Moving Modern Fable” (Exclusive)

"Into the Uncut Grass," a book intended for readers of all ages, will be published on October 31

By Carly Tagen-Dye
Updated on July 24, 2023 12:04PM EDT
Trevor Noah, Into the Uncut Grass book cover
Photo:

Getty for Spotify; Courtesy of One World

Trevor Noah is now a second time author.

The South African comedian and former host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning The Daily Show shared the cover of his upcoming book, Into the Uncut Grass, exclusively with PEOPLE.

"Few memories in my life bring me more joy than the first few books I read as a child,” Noah said in a statement. “Either with my mom or reading alone, those simple stories shaped so much of how I saw the world. I hope this story can bring a little bit of that same joy to readers of all ages."

Into the Uncut Grass is a “moving modern fable” about forgiveness, acceptance and solidarity for readers of all ages, its publisher One World states. The book is evocative of fables and allegories such as Alice in Wonderland, The Little Prince and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Into the Uncut Grass, Book cover, Trevor Noah
The cover of "Into the Uncut Grass," illustrated by Christopher Myers.

Courtesy of One World

Known for his stand-up comedy and seven-year tenure on The Daily Show, where he pushed the boundaries of the 30 minute linear show setup, Noah is also an accomplished author. His 2016 memoir, Born A Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood, which detailed his childhood growing up under Apartheid, was an international bestseller, selling over 2 million copies and receiving two NAACP Image Awards and the Thurber Prize for American Humor. A movie adaptation of the book is in the works, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o to play Noah’s mother and produce the film.

“Trevor proved in his first book that he is one of the most masterful storytellers of our time,” One World Executive Vice President and Publisher Chris Jackson stated. “And for all of Born A Crime’s humor and brilliant pathos, readers were drawn just as much to Trevor’s warmth and powerfully articulated aphoristic wisdom."

Trevor Noah attends Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on February 02, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Trevor Noah.

Getty for Spotify

Noah has kept busy since leaving The Daily Show in December 2022, He released the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy special I Wish You Would in 2022 and is developing a weekly Spotify series, anticipated to premiere this fall. Other future projects include hosting the upcoming Amazon show LOL: Last One Laughing, which will be the company's first South African original series, and serving as executive producer for beloved British comedy program Mock the Week. Noah is also working with Day Zero Productions, a joint venture with Paramount Global, to develop creative content. In 2018 he launched the Trevor Noah Foundation, which aims to provide South African youth with equitable access to education.

Noah's knack for storytelling continues in Into the Uncut Grass, and will include his signature wit and wisdom, according to One World. The book is also illustrated by Christopher Myers, an acclaimed artist and children's book author.

“This new book offers that storytelling prowess in a compressed and crystallized new form, layered with intelligence, uncloying sweetness, and emotional power,” Jackson stated. “This is a project that Trevor is passionate about — and whose message and lessons are both timeless and urgent.”

Into the Uncut Grass will be available in bookstores on October 31.

Related Articles
Jill Duggar Dillard Admits She 'Cried and Prayed' After Seeing Printed Manuscript of Upcoming Memoir
Jill Duggar Dillard Admits She 'Cried and Prayed' After Seeing Printed Manuscript of Upcoming Memoir
Selena Gomez Shares Snap with Only Murders in the Building Costars Steve Martin and Martin Short: âSome of My Favorite Peopleâ
Selena Gomez Shares BTS Video with 'Only Murders in the Building' Costars Steve Martin and Martin Short
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019
Lindsie Chrisley Calls Documentary on Family 'Not Fair' to Those Who 'Can't Defend Themselves' as Parents Remain in Prison
90 Day Big Ed
90 Day's 'Big' Ed Brown and Liz Woods Have Moved In Together — Again! — After Broken Engagement
Ben McKenzie new book Easy Money
Ben McKenzie’s New Book Takes Aim at Cryptocurrency ‘Scam’
Sofia Vergara Italy Vacation Pics
Sofia Vergara Celebrates 51st Birthday in Italy with a Friend Amid Split from Husband Joe Manganiello
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt visit The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin on Their Double Proposal and Wedding Plans: ‘Just a Dance Party’ (Exclusive)
Snoop Dogg Cover Reveal
Snoop Dogg and E-40 Collaborate on New Cookbook 'Goon with the Spoon' — See the Cover (Exclusive)
A Texas veteran-turned-author became an overnight bestseller thanks to a generous stranger who shared his story on TikTok
Texas Author Reunites with TikToker Who Made Him Overnight Bestseller: ‘It Brightened Up My Life’
Nicola Coughlan attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Nicola Coughlan Wears Custom Sustainable Dress Covered in Swarovski Crystals for London 'Barbie' Premiere
Extremely overdue book returned to Massachusetts library 119 years later
Overdue Library Book Checked Out in 1904 Returned to Massachusetts Library After 119 Years
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Hits Notable Milestone — 200 Million Books Sent to Children (So Far!)
Britney Spears, The Woman In Me Book Cover
Everything to Know About Britney Spears’ New Memoir
Czech Writer Milan Kundera poses during a portrait session on August 2,1984 in Paris,France.
Milan Kundera, Author of ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being,’ Dead at 94
Kate McKinnon on GMA, Barbie Movie still
Kate McKinnon Hilariously Details Creating Weird Barbie’s Marker-Covered Look: ‘It Was Very Exciting’
Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016
Britney Spears Sets Fall Date for 'Brave' Memoir 'The Woman in Me' — See the Book Cover Reveal (Exclusive)