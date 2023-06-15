Pitcher Trevor Bauer Faces 4th Sex Assault Allegation, Allegedly Held Knife to Woman’s Throat

Trevor Bauer, the former Cy Young Award winner who was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers following one of the longest player suspensions in MLB history, was accused of sexual assault by a fourth woman who filed a lawsuit in Arizona this week.

The woman alleges Bauer, 32, "violently sexually assaulted” and raped her, and that he got her pregnant, according to the suit, which was filed in Maricopa County Superior Court in December 2022 and updated this week, and was obtained by USA Today, the Los Angeles Times and the Associated Press.

Bauer has countersued and alleged extortion, according to the USA Today, which first reported the woman's lawsuit late Tuesday.

This is the fourth woman to accuse Bauer of sexual assault — allegations Bauer has denied but that led to his suspension from Major League Baseball. He was reinstated by the MLB after serving 194 games of an initial 324-game suspension stemming from the accusations, but the Dodgers released him and he has gone unsigned by every other MLB team.

Bauer has since joined the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan, where he plays for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

According to the lawsuit, a woman alleged Bauer was violent with her in December 2020. She accused him of once holding a jagged knife to her throat and, on another occasion, allegedly using her butterfly braids "as a rope to choke me unconscious with my hair."

Trevor Bauer. Kyodo News via AP

Trevor Bauer. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

She is asking for $3.7 million and an “apology to any women the defendant has sexually humiliated and abused against their consent,” the newspaper reported.

Bauer says he “categorically denies" the woman’s allegations and he filed a criminal complaint against her, his co-agent Rachel Luba said in a statement.

The Associated Press reported that Scottsdale police confirmed the woman filed a criminal complaint against Bauer, and in response, Bauer filed a criminal complaint against the woman. But the department did not recommend charges to county prosecutors in either case.

ESPN reported that Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney has scheduled the discovery process throughout this year, while both sides have agreed to be ready for a jury trial to potentially take place around May 2024.

Bauer previously denied three other sexual assault allegations made against him by a woman in California and two others in Ohio, whose claims date back to 2014 when he was a minor league baseball player.



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.