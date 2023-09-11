Trevon Diggs Passes Turnover Football to Son Aaiden, 6½, in Cute Moment During Cowboys Season Opener

Trevon Diggs shared a special moment with his son to kick off the season.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback, 24, celebrated a forced fumble in the team's season opener Sunday against the New York Giants by taking the game ball and walking it over to the stands, where he passed it to his son, Aaiden, 6½.

"After making a big play, @trevondiggs gave the ball to his #1 fan, @aaidendiggs ❤️," video of the moment was captioned as it was shared by both the NFL and Diggs on Instagram late Sunday night.

Per A to Z Sports, after the game, Diggs shared some insight on the special moment, explaining, "He asked me before I got [an interception] and said ‘Dad, can you get me a pick [interception] ball?’"

"I said, ‘Okay, I’ll try.’, and it just happened," Diggs told reporters. "[The Giants] threw the ball and I got a forced fumble, so I said, ‘Here you go. This is good enough.'"



Aaiden traveled to Las Vegas with Trevon for the 2023 Pro Bowl earlier this year. The NFL's TikTok account featured an interview with the tiny football fan ahead of the big event.

"This is my first time at the Pro Bowl, and I'm excited," Aaiden said. "I met Kirk Cousins, Jaire Alexander, Ja'Marr Chase [and] Jalen Ramsey."

He went on to share that his favorite NFL players (aside from his dad) are Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson.

"They're both No. 1," Aaiden said. "They're really good and they have a lot of personalities. They're just really good football players."

Trevon Diggs with son Aaiden. Aaiden Diggs Instagram

In March 2023, Aiden attended Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, where he was welcomed on stage with rapper Lil Baby. His grandma, Stephanie, posted a photo on Instagram of Aaiden smiling with the artist.

"Aaiden got invited to the Kids Choice Awards," she wrote in the caption. "He is going Nuts! Lil Baby performed and he doing his dance."

