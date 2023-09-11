Trevon Diggs Passes Turnover Football to Son Aaiden, 6½, in Cute Moment During Cowboys Season Opener

Aaiden is well-known as his dad's biggest fan by players and supporters around the NFL

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023 01:20PM EDT
Trevon Diggs Passes Turnover Football to Son Aaiden, 6ÃÂ½, in Sweet Moment During Cowboys Season Opener
Trevon Diggs and son Aaiden. Photo:

NFL/Instagram

Trevon Diggs shared a special moment with his son to kick off the season.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback, 24, celebrated a forced fumble in the team's season opener Sunday against the New York Giants by taking the game ball and walking it over to the stands, where he passed it to his son, Aaiden, 6½.

"After making a big play, @trevondiggs gave the ball to his #1 fan, @aaidendiggs ❤️," video of the moment was captioned as it was shared by both the NFL and Diggs on Instagram late Sunday night.

Per A to Z Sports, after the game, Diggs shared some insight on the special moment, explaining, "He asked me before I got [an interception] and said ‘Dad, can you get me a pick [interception] ball?’"

"I said, ‘Okay, I’ll try.’, and it just happened," Diggs told reporters. "[The Giants] threw the ball and I got a forced fumble, so I said, ‘Here you go. This is good enough.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Aaiden traveled to Las Vegas with Trevon for the 2023 Pro Bowl earlier this year. The NFL's TikTok account featured an interview with the tiny football fan ahead of the big event.

"This is my first time at the Pro Bowl, and I'm excited," Aaiden said. "I met Kirk Cousins, Jaire Alexander, Ja'Marr Chase [and] Jalen Ramsey."

He went on to share that his favorite NFL players (aside from his dad) are Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson.

"They're both No. 1," Aaiden said. "They're really good and they have a lot of personalities. They're just really good football players."

Trevon Diggs and Aaiden Diggs
Trevon Diggs with son Aaiden. Aaiden Diggs Instagram

In March 2023, Aiden attended Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, where he was welcomed on stage with rapper Lil Baby. His grandma, Stephanie, posted a photo on Instagram of Aaiden smiling with the artist.

"Aaiden got invited to the Kids Choice Awards," she wrote in the caption. "He is going Nuts! Lil Baby performed and he doing his dance."

Related Articles
jimmy kimmel family lemonade stand
Jimmy Kimmel Holds Lemonade Stand with His Wife and Two Kids to Support Childhood Cancer Research
padalecki, annable and are you the one kids modeling
Jared Padalecki, Odette Annable's Kids Appear on 'Austin Lifestyle' Magazine Cover — See the Photos!
Jessica Alba and Daughter Haven Share Glam Transformation Ahead of Attending a Family Football Game
Jessica Alba and Daughter Haven Share Glam Transformation Before Attending Family Football Game
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with daughter Tara
Novak Djokovic Hugs His 6-Year-Old Daughter Tara in Sweet Moment as He Celebrates U.S. Open Win
Chrissy Teigen kids post
Chrissy Teigen Posts Adorable Video of Her and Husband John Legend Smooching Son Wren: 'Kiss Sandwich Is Back!!'
Scott Disick Posts Sweet Photo of Son Reign Wearing Khloe Kardashian T-Shirt
Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo of Son Reign, 8, Wearing a T-Shirt with Aunt Khloé Kardashian's Face
Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Elon Musk and Grimes Secretly Welcomed Third Baby, a Son Named Techno Mechanicus, New Biography Claims
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn Posts Adorable Video of Son Malcolm Saying 'Goodnight' to the Clouds and Sun
Kathryn Dennis Opens Up About Sharing Custody of Children with Ex Thomas Ravenel: âBeing Without Your Children is the Most Difficult Pain
Kathryn Dennis Opens Up About Sharing Custody with Ex Thomas Ravenel: 'Such a Drawn Out Devastation'
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks while former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts while Brady's children, Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack, look on during a ceremony honoring Brady at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles
Tom Brady's Three Kids Make Appearance at Patriots Home Opener as Dad Gets Special Team Honor
Kylie Kelce Reveals Hefty Price She and Jason Kelce Paid for Daughters' Super Bowl Tickets
Kylie Kelce Reveals Hefty Price She and Jason Kelce Paid for Daughters' Super Bowl Tickets
Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Celebrate Daughter Aubree on Her 14th Birthday
'Teen Mom' 's Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer Celebrate 'Coolest' Daughter Aubree on Her 14th Birthday
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon Recalls Kyra Sedgwick's Response to Macon Baby Name Idea: 'You Out of Your Mind?' (Exclusive)
Tara Lipinski podcast episode 4 with husband
Tara Lipinski Recalls Feeling in 'Awful Limbo' When Scheduling DNC After Miscarriage: 'I Wanted Closure'
KhloÃ© Kardashian Shares Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Unseen Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'
Wyatt Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce's shaved head.
Kylie Kelce Reveals What She's 'Most Nervous' to Get Phone Call About When Daughter Goes to Preschool