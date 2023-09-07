This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Hoodie for Fall Just Dropped at Amazon, and It’s Already on Sale Starting at $24

“It almost puts me to sleep when I wear it because it’s so comfy”

By
Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry. She writes about sales, deals, and new products trending at Amazon.
Published on September 7, 2023 06:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo:

People / Amazon

If you’re on the lookout for a fall wardrobe staple, Amazon just released an oversized sweatshirt — and it’s already trending on the site. 

So many shoppers have been scooping up the Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie for the upcoming season that it’s been ranking on the Hot New Releases fashion chart all week. For those unfamiliar, the regularly updated chart shows the best-selling clothes, jewelry, and shoes that recently dropped on Amazon. The hoodie is also one of the top-selling sweatshirts on the site right now. And if you act fast, you can grab it on sale for $24 in a handful of colors. 

Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie in Dusty Blue, $24 with Coupon

Amazon Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Hoodies Fleece Sweatshirts

Amazon

The popular layering piece has a roomy silhouette, a large front pocket, and, of course, a hood that offers extra warmth for the cold days ahead. Its lining is “fluffy soft,” according to a reviewer who gave the sweatshirt a five-star rating. During the transitional weather, it can be worn with bike shorts and sneakers to run errands or go for a walk. When it gets cooler, swap the shorts with your favorite leggings. 

It runs in sizes S to XL and comes in 18 colors, including a bunch of neutrals and several bright hues, such as pink. Pricing depends on the color you opt for and every option is $36 or less. Some colors like dusty blue and dark gray are currently even more affordable thanks to a coupon for 20 percent off that you can clip in the product description.    

Several customers have left glowing reviews with their perfect rating. One shopper, who called it “perfectly oversized,” wrote that it “will be perfect for chilly fall weather.”

Another reviewer enthused, “I’ve only worn this hoodie twice so far, but I’ve already gotten so many compliments. It almost puts me to sleep when I wear it because it’s so comfy.” They added, “I was so shocked at the quality; it feels like it was at least $50.” 

A third customer shared, “This is the thickest, softest, and coziest sweatshirt,” while another wrote, “This hoodie is the perfect thing to bring on a plane to keep you warm.”

Keep scrolling to check out more colors marked down, then head to Amazon to pick up the Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie

Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie in Coffee Gray, $24 with Coupon

Amazon Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Hoodies Fleece Sweatshirts

Amazon

Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie in Dark Gray, $24 with Coupon

Amazon Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Hoodies Fleece Sweatshirts

Amazon

Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie in Black, $24 with Coupon

Amazon Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Hoodies Fleece Sweatshirts

Amazon

More Sweatshirt Deals at Amazon

Athmile Oversized Sweatshirt, $20 with Coupon (Save 23%)

Amazon ATHMILE Oversized Sweatshirt for Women Crewneck Fleece Long

Amazon

Efan Oversized Sweatshirt, $24 with Coupon (Save 54%)

Amazon EFAN Womens Oversized Hoodies Sweatshirts Fleece Hooded

Amazon

Hanes Full-Zip Sweatshirt, $19 (Save 37%)

Amazon Hanes Women's Sweatshirt, French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie, Women's

Amazon

