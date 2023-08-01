Keep Your Cool — These Celeb-Approved Alternatives to Shorts Start at Just $26

Breezy jumpsuits, skirts, skorts, and pants to beat the end of summer heat

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

Published on August 1, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Shorts Alternative Celeb Trend Roundup Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com / CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRID

We’ve reached the hottest part of the summer and, for many regions, the temperatures are record-breaking — and it’s not cooling down any time soon.  

Staying comfortable in this weather isn’t easy, especially if you don’t like shorts (you are not alone!). We looked to celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift for summer outfit inspiration that isn’t shorts and found four strong alternatives. From Lopez, we’re stealing sleeveless, wide-leg jumpsuits and Swift has inspired us to give long skirts a try. There are also lightweight pants — seen on Gwyneth Paltrow — and short skorts, as worn by Hilary Duff (and Swift!). And that’s just to name a few of the celebs we’ve seen in these trends. 

Keep scrolling to shop summery jumpsuits, skirts, pants, and skorts from Amazon, Nordstrom, Old Navy, and more. Even better, our finds start at just $26.

Jennifer Lopez Anthropologie Dolan Halter Neck Jumpsuit

Getty Images / Anthropologie

Sleeveless Jumpsuits from $32

Lopez wore a billowing red jumpsuit to lunch in Los Angeles late last month. The ultra-wide leg style almost looks like a maxi dress but with the comfort and ease of movement that pant legs offer (plus, no inner thigh chafe!). Although the piece covers everything but her shoulders and arms, the lightweight fabric and flowy design make it comfortable to wear in the Southern California heat. 

Dolan Halter Neck Jumpsuit

Anthropologie DOLAN Halter Neck Jumpsuit

Anthropologie

With its halter neckline and exaggerated pant leg, this jumpsuit by Dolan, which you can pick up at Anthropologie, has a similar silhouette to the style Lopez wore. It even comes in a bold red color, though you can also pick it up in Sapphire, a dark blue-purple shade. The elasticized waist gives the silhouette definition and would look great topped with a bold belt. This dressy style is perfect for special occasions like a big birthday.

H&M Linen-Blend Jumpsuit

H&M Linen-blend Jumpsuit

H&M

This linen-blend jumpsuit from H&M is another strong contender for getting Lopez’s look. It has wide, ankle-length pant legs but instead of a halter top, it has a flattering square neckline with ruffles at the shoulder and ties in the back. It comes in sizes XS–4XL. 

Taylor Swift Revolve Musier Paris Pantelleria Long Skirt

Getty Images / Revolve

Long Skirts from $26

Next, we have midi and maxi-length skirts. Swift is just one of many celebs who have embraced longer-length skirts — Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde, and Gigi Hadid are also in on the style. Long skirts in lightweight fabrics like linen and cotton feel like nothing while providing a lot of coverage. And they’re so easy to style: Just add a favorite tank top and sandals. Done! 

Musier Paris Pantellerina Long Skirt

Revolve Musier Paris Pantelleria Long Skirt

Revolve

A lot of white midi skirts available right now tend to be tiered and prairie-like. This one, by Musier Paris, has a subtle A-line shape free from added details: a blank canvas. It’s made from a lightweight knit fabric with an elastic waistband, so it will move with you. To complete your Swift-inspired look, add a white tank, minimalist sandals, and a crossbody bag. 

Haeof High Slit A-Line Skirt, $29

Amazon HAEOF Women's 2023 Summer High Waist Flowy Maxi Skirt

Amazon

This inexpensive option from Amazon has that tiered, prairie look but with an unexpected slit. That can only add to the airy feel of the skirt, which is ankle-length and has an elastic waistband. It comes in sizes XS–XL and in six colors including black, red, and light blue. 

Gwyneth Paltrow Amazon FTCayanz Women's Linen Cropped Wide Leg Pants

ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com / Amazon

Lightweight Pants from $40

Pants? For summer? With the right fit and fabric, it’s possible. Jennifer Lawrence, Sandra Bullock, and Paltrow are among the stars opting for lightweight linen and cotton pants in cropped and wide-leg silhouettes

Ftcayanz Cropped Wide-Leg Linen Pants

Amazon FTCayanz Women's Linen Cropped Wide Leg Pants Elastic Waist Casual Palazzo Trousers

Amazon 

These 100 percent linen pants are only $40 at Amazon and come in six colors, including a fun striped style. They have a comfortable elastic waist with an adjustable drawstring and four pockets (one on each side and two on the back). It’s a great casual style for running errands, walking the dog, or long travel days. 

Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant

Everlane The Linen Way-HighÂ® Drape Pant

Everlane

This more structured style from Everlane is office-appropriate but could also be worn on the weekend. As the name suggests, they have a super high rise and a non-stretch waistband. The wide-leg pant has a 30-inch inseam for a floor-length, slouchy look. 

Hillary Duff Nordstrom Blanknyc Raw Hem Nonstretch Denim Skort

CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRID / Nordstrom

Short Skorts from $40

Last up are short skorts, inspired by the denim styles seen on Duff as well as Swift, who has been wearing them regularly this summer. They offer all the ease of a pair of shorts with the facade of a skirt (an ideal shorts alternative to the camel toe-prone). We found a few denim styles as well as some other options, including one made from activewear fabric

Blank NYC Raw Hem Denim Skort

Nordstrom Raw Hem Nonstretch Denim Skort BLANKNYC

Nordstrom

Like the styles worn by Duff and Swift, this Blank NYC skort is made from medium-wash denim and has an asymmetrical wrap front. Its frayed hem makes it a casual style fit for BBQs or even to throw over a swimsuit on the way to the beach. The back looks like a classic pair of jean cut-off shorts, complete with patch pockets, and they have a 3-inch inseam. 

COS Tailored Pleated Mini Skort

Cos TAILORED PLEATED MINI SKORT

Cos

This beige option from COS is more dressed up than the denim styles. The pleats on its front convincingly disguise the style as a skirt, but the back looks like a pair of trouser shorts with a back button pocket. They have a relaxed fit and are made from cotton with a little stretch.

Keep scrolling for even more summer-ready jumpsuits, skirts, pants, and skorts. 

Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $32

Amazon Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuits

Amazon

Meladyan Drawstring Maxi Skirt, $26

Amazon Meladyan Woman Drawstring High Elastic Waist Maxi Long Skirt

Amazon

Athleta Retreat Linen Wide-Leg Pant

Athleta Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pant

Athleta

Levi’s Skort

Amazon Levi's Women's Premium Skorts

Amazon

Banana Republic Factory Cropped Linen-Cotton Jumpsuit

Banana Republic Factory Cropped Linen-Cotton Jumpsuit

Banana Republic Factory

Alo High-Waist Pursuit Trouser

Alo HIGH-WAIST PURSUIT TROUSER

Alo

Wdirara Asymmetrical Denim Skort

Amazon WDIRARA High Waisted Button Front Denim Skort

Amazon

