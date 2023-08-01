Shopping Keep Your Cool — These Celeb-Approved Alternatives to Shorts Start at Just $26 Breezy jumpsuits, skirts, skorts, and pants to beat the end of summer heat By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 08:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images / ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com / CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRID We’ve reached the hottest part of the summer and, for many regions, the temperatures are record-breaking — and it’s not cooling down any time soon. Staying comfortable in this weather isn’t easy, especially if you don’t like shorts (you are not alone!). We looked to celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift for summer outfit inspiration that isn’t shorts and found four strong alternatives. From Lopez, we’re stealing sleeveless, wide-leg jumpsuits and Swift has inspired us to give long skirts a try. There are also lightweight pants — seen on Gwyneth Paltrow — and short skorts, as worn by Hilary Duff (and Swift!). And that’s just to name a few of the celebs we’ve seen in these trends. Keep scrolling to shop summery jumpsuits, skirts, pants, and skorts from Amazon, Nordstrom, Old Navy, and more. Even better, our finds start at just $26. Getty Images / Anthropologie Sleeveless Jumpsuits from $32 Dolan Halter Neck Jumpsuit in Red, $168; anthropologie.com H&M Linen-Blend Jumpsuit in Red, $49.99; hm.com Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit in Scarlet Red, $31.85; amazon.com Banana Republic Factory Cropped Linen-Cotton Jumpsuit in Indigo, $94.97 (orig. $120); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com Old Navy Waist-Defined StretchTech Jumpsuit in Black, $44.99; oldnavy.gap.com The 11 Best Wireless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Lopez wore a billowing red jumpsuit to lunch in Los Angeles late last month. The ultra-wide leg style almost looks like a maxi dress but with the comfort and ease of movement that pant legs offer (plus, no inner thigh chafe!). Although the piece covers everything but her shoulders and arms, the lightweight fabric and flowy design make it comfortable to wear in the Southern California heat. Dolan Halter Neck Jumpsuit Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $168 With its halter neckline and exaggerated pant leg, this jumpsuit by Dolan, which you can pick up at Anthropologie, has a similar silhouette to the style Lopez wore. It even comes in a bold red color, though you can also pick it up in Sapphire, a dark blue-purple shade. The elasticized waist gives the silhouette definition and would look great topped with a bold belt. This dressy style is perfect for special occasions like a big birthday. H&M Linen-Blend Jumpsuit H&M Buy on Hm.com $50 This linen-blend jumpsuit from H&M is another strong contender for getting Lopez’s look. It has wide, ankle-length pant legs but instead of a halter top, it has a flattering square neckline with ruffles at the shoulder and ties in the back. It comes in sizes XS–4XL. Getty Images / Revolve Long Skirts from $26 Musier Paris Pantellerina Long Skirt in White, $115; revolve.com Haeof High Slit A-Line Skirt in White, $28.99; amazon.com Meladyan Drawstring Maxi Skirt in White, $25.99; amazon.com & Other Stories Wrap Midi Skirt in Beige, $99; nordstrom.com Gap Smocked Tiered Midi Skirt in Off White, $69.95; gap.com Next, we have midi and maxi-length skirts. Swift is just one of many celebs who have embraced longer-length skirts — Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde, and Gigi Hadid are also in on the style. Long skirts in lightweight fabrics like linen and cotton feel like nothing while providing a lot of coverage. And they’re so easy to style: Just add a favorite tank top and sandals. Done! Musier Paris Pantellerina Long Skirt Revolve Buy on Revolve $115 A lot of white midi skirts available right now tend to be tiered and prairie-like. This one, by Musier Paris, has a subtle A-line shape free from added details: a blank canvas. It’s made from a lightweight knit fabric with an elastic waistband, so it will move with you. To complete your Swift-inspired look, add a white tank, minimalist sandals, and a crossbody bag. Haeof High Slit A-Line Skirt, $29 Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 This inexpensive option from Amazon has that tiered, prairie look but with an unexpected slit. That can only add to the airy feel of the skirt, which is ankle-length and has an elastic waistband. It comes in sizes XS–XL and in six colors including black, red, and light blue. ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com / Amazon Lightweight Pants from $40 Ftcayanz Cropped Wide-Leg Linen Pants in Beige, $39.98 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant in Canvas, $128; everlane.com J.Crew Ingrid Linen Pant in White, $118; jcrew.com Alo High-Waist Pursuit Trousers in Black, $148; aloyoga.com Athleta Retreat Linen Wide-Leg Pant in White, $89; athleta.gap.com The Best Self-Tanner of 2023 Is Only $25 at Amazon Pants? For summer? With the right fit and fabric, it’s possible. Jennifer Lawrence, Sandra Bullock, and Paltrow are among the stars opting for lightweight linen and cotton pants in cropped and wide-leg silhouettes. Ftcayanz Cropped Wide-Leg Linen Pants Amazon Buy on Amazon $63 $40 These 100 percent linen pants are only $40 at Amazon and come in six colors, including a fun striped style. They have a comfortable elastic waist with an adjustable drawstring and four pockets (one on each side and two on the back). It’s a great casual style for running errands, walking the dog, or long travel days. Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $128 This more structured style from Everlane is office-appropriate but could also be worn on the weekend. As the name suggests, they have a super high rise and a non-stretch waistband. The wide-leg pant has a 30-inch inseam for a floor-length, slouchy look. CelebrityLivin_ / BACKGRID / Nordstrom Short Skorts from $40 Blank NYC Raw Hem Denim Skort, $88; nordstrom.com COS Tailored Pleated Mini Skort, $120; cos.com Levi’s Skort in Finally Here, $69.50; amazon.com Wdirara Asymmetrical Denim Skort in White, $39.99; amazon.com Madewell Flex Wrap Skort in Black, $60; madewell.com Last up are short skorts, inspired by the denim styles seen on Duff as well as Swift, who has been wearing them regularly this summer. They offer all the ease of a pair of shorts with the facade of a skirt (an ideal shorts alternative to the camel toe-prone). We found a few denim styles as well as some other options, including one made from activewear fabric. Blank NYC Raw Hem Denim Skort Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $88 Like the styles worn by Duff and Swift, this Blank NYC skort is made from medium-wash denim and has an asymmetrical wrap front. Its frayed hem makes it a casual style fit for BBQs or even to throw over a swimsuit on the way to the beach. The back looks like a classic pair of jean cut-off shorts, complete with patch pockets, and they have a 3-inch inseam. COS Tailored Pleated Mini Skort Cos Buy on Cos.com $120 This beige option from COS is more dressed up than the denim styles. The pleats on its front convincingly disguise the style as a skirt, but the back looks like a pair of trouser shorts with a back button pocket. They have a relaxed fit and are made from cotton with a little stretch. Keep scrolling for even more summer-ready jumpsuits, skirts, pants, and skorts. 