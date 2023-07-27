The 15 Best Deals on Trending Summer Fashion at Amazon This Weekend

Save up to 51 percent on breezy sundresses, linen-blend pants, cloud slide sandals, and more

Clara McMahon
Published on July 27, 2023 06:00AM EDT

If you’re looking for functional and fashionable ways to beat the heat this summer, Amazon is brimming with markdowns on must-have styles. We’ve scoured Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, which is a hub of the site’s chart-climbing products, along with new arrivals in the women's fashion department to find the best deals on trending summer fashion. The biggest takeaway? Comfort is in.

Discounts are up to 51 percent on breezy sundresses, linen matching sets, ergonomic slide sandals, and more. Plus, all of our picks are under $50. Keep reading to check out the best deals on trending summer fashion at Amazon, then head directly to checkout before sale prices disappear. 

Best Trending Summer Fashion Deals Under $50

Zesica Square-Neck Maxi Dress, $44 with Coupon

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

From mini to midi to maxi lengths, Amazon shoppers are loving sundresses at the moment. This popular Zesica dress has a trendy square neckline, adjustable ribbon straps, a maxi skirt, and a comfortable shirred bodice to boot. It’s also racked up more than 3,500 perfect ratings — tons of reviewers even call it “flattering” and “cute.” One shopper wrote, “[It’s a] very comfortable and stylish dress for any special outing or summer party.”

The dress is available in 24 styles and women’s sizes XS through XXL. Don’t forget to click the coupon box before checking out to take advantage of its double discounts.

SeekMe 2-Piece Linen Blend Matching Set, $32 (Save 10%)

SeekMe Linen Short Sets for Women Short Sleeve Top Shorts

Amazon

You’ll also find markdowns on matching sets, like this highly rated tank top and pants set, as well as this shorts and button-down pairing that’s new to Amazon. The set has an oversized design, and the pieces are made from a breathable linen blend, so it’s ideal for hot summer days; one reviewer even called it “perfect” for their trip to Miami. Plus, the shorts have an adjustable drawstring and elastic waistband for superior comfort, no matter if you’re wearing it as a beach coverup or an everyday ensemble. 

Funkymonkey Double Strap Slide Sandals, $25 (Save 19%)

FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable EVA Flat Sandals

Amazon

Kiss heels and wedges goodbye — comfortable sandals are trending at Amazon (hooray!). Snap up a pair of best-selling cloud slides, or try these popular double-strap sandals that many shoppers compare to Birkenstocks. The sandals are made from a cushiony and flexible material that molds to the shape of your foot over time, providing a custom fit with catered support. They’re available in a whopping 54 styles, including basic neutrals like white and army green, as well as statement-making neons and patterns. 

There are plenty of other deals on trending summer fashion to peruse at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see our stylish selections.

Bronax Cloud Slide Sandals, $24 (Save 33%)

BRONAX Pillow Slippers for Women and Men | House Slides

Amazon

Aeuui Workout Tank Top, $15 with Coupon

Aeuui Womens Workout Tops for Women Racerback Tank Tops Mesh

Amazon

Anrabess Linen Blend Palazzo Pants, $24 (Save 20%)

ANRABESS Women Linen Palazzo Pants Summer Boho Wide Leg High

Amazon

Merokeety Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $37 with Coupon

MEROKEETY Womens 2023 Summer Short Puff Sleeve Smocked

Amazon

Kate Kasin Floral Ruffle Midi Skirt, $20 (Save 20%)

Kate Kasin Women Boho Floral Printed Side Split A Line Skirt Elastic

Amazon

Miholl V-Neck T-Shirt, $22 (Save 24%)

Amazon MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirts Loose Casual Tee

Amazon

Lillusory Drawstring Loose Pants, $33 (Save 34%)

LILLUSORY Women's Linen Wide Leg Pants 2023 Summer Casual Loose Beach Palazzo Harem Pants

Amazon

Alaster Queen T-Shirt Dress, $21–$23 (Save 27%)

Alaster Womenâs Casual Summer T Shirt Dress Loose Short Sleeve Tunic Dress with Pocket for Women

Amazon

Anrabess 2-Piece Matching Tank Top and Pants Set, $38 (Save 17%)

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Tank Crop Button Back Top Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set Pockets

Amazon

Shy Velvet Crossover Waist Mini Dress, $32 (Save 40%)

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress Square Neck Short Sleeves Crossover Waist Casual Party Mini Dress

Amazon

Bmjl High-Waisted Running Shorts, $28 (Save 30%)

BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts High Waisted Running Shorts Pocket Sporty Shorts Gym Elastic Workout Shorts

Amazon

Merokeety Swiss Dot Blouse, $21 with Coupon

MEROKEETY Women's Summer V Neck Puff Short Sleeve Blouse Swiss Dot Business Casual Tops Shirts

Amazon

