The 14 Best Deals on Trending Kitchen Gadgets at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $8

Save up to 46 percent on Ninja blenders, Crockpot lunch boxes, and Fullstar vegetable choppers

By
Clara McMahon
Published on August 10, 2023 06:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Movers and Shakers Roundup: Handy Kitchen Gadgets Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Looking to give your kitchen gadgets an overhaul? Amazon shoppers are way ahead of you. Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart — a hub for the site’s trending products across all categories — is brimming with handy kitchen gadgets this week. 

We scoured the trending charts to find the best deals on hot kitchen products right now. Shoppers can save up to 46 percent on Ninja blenders, Crockpot lunch boxes, and the popular Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. Now for the best part: Prices start at $8.

Trending Amazon Kitchen Gadget Deals

Fullstar 9-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, $28 (Save 20%)

Fullstar 9-in-1 Deluxe Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

More than 64,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Fullstar vegetable chopper a perfect rating, and it’s not hard to see why. The device cuts prep time in half by — well — making it easier to cut produce in half. Seriously, it can slice, dice, mince, chop, spiralize, and cut produce just about any which way, all without making a mess thanks to its convenient catch-all bin. It comes with seven interchangeable blades that are “super easy to use and to clean,” according to one reviewer.

Puzmug Oil Sprayer, $9 (Save 46%)

Amazon PUZMUG Oil Sprayer for Cooking, Olive Oil Sprayer Mister, 100ml

Amazon

The best deal we found on the Movers and Shakers chart is on this nifty refillable oil sprayer, which is nearly half-off. While it can be used in place of aerosol canned oils from the grocery store, shoppers also love it for dressing salads, roasting, frying, grilling, and a whole slew of other purposes. In a review, one shopper said simply, “It helps control the amount of oil used [while] at the same time saving money.” 

Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Griddle, $13 (Save 13%)

Amazon Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Griddle, Nonstick Griddle

Amazon

You’ll also find plenty of other top-rated products on sale. This best-selling electric griddle, for example, has racked up tons of positive ratings for its versatility and ease of use (and how simiple it is to clean!). One user called it “perfect for an office, dorm, camper, [or] boat” in their review, while another raved that it “makes for a quick breakfast or snack.” It can cook up eggs, pancakes, sandwiches, and a boatload of other yummy goodies without dirtying a bigger pan.

Plenty of other trending kitchen gadgets are marked down at Amazon right now, so act fast to score these discounts if you see something add-to-cart worthy.

ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $37 (Save 20%)

Amazon ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat â 3/4 Inch Thick Perfect

Amazon

PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag, $19 (Save 20%)

PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag with Zip Closure

Amazon

Fit + Fresh 4-Pack Slim Reusable Ice Packs, $8 

Amazon Fit + Fresh Cool Coolers Slim, Reusable Ice Packs

Amazon

Ninja BL660 Professional Food Processor and Blender, $100 (Save 17%)

Amazon Ninja BL660 Professional Compact Smoothie

Amazon

Crockpot Portable Electric Lunch Box, $40 (Save 11%)

Amazon Crockpot Electric Lunch Box, Portable Food Warmer for On-the-Go

Amazon

Chef’s Path 4-Pack Airtight Food Storage Containers, $23 with Coupon

Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers

Amazon

Trudeau Toss and Chop Salad Tongs, $19 (Save 24%)

Trudeau Toss and Chop Salad Tongs

Amazon

Dezin Hot Pot Electric Non-Stick Saute Pan, $34 (Save 26%)

Amazon Dezin Hot Pot Electric Upgraded, Non-Stick SautÃ© Pan

Amazon

Miss Big Leak-Proof Bento Lunch Box, $15 (Save 35%)

Amazon MISS BIG Bento Box, Lunch Box Kids,Ideal Leak Proof Lunch

Amazon

Royal Craft Wood Extra Large Cutting Board, $14 (Save 36%)

Amazon Extra Large Wooden Cutting Boards for Kitchen Meal Prep & Serving

Amazon

Ravinte 2-Tier Sliding Cabinet Organizer, $20 (Save 10%)

Amazon Ravinte 1 Pack Pull Out Under Sink Organizer 2 Tier Multi

Amazon

