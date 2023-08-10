The 14 Best Deals on Trending Kitchen Gadgets at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $8

Looking to give your kitchen gadgets an overhaul? Amazon shoppers are way ahead of you. Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart — a hub for the site’s trending products across all categories — is brimming with handy kitchen gadgets this week.

We scoured the trending charts to find the best deals on hot kitchen products right now. Shoppers can save up to 46 percent on Ninja blenders, Crockpot lunch boxes, and the popular Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. Now for the best part: Prices start at $8.

Trending Amazon Kitchen Gadget Deals

Fullstar 9-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, $28 (Save 20%)

Amazon

More than 64,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Fullstar vegetable chopper a perfect rating, and it’s not hard to see why. The device cuts prep time in half by — well — making it easier to cut produce in half. Seriously, it can slice, dice, mince, chop, spiralize, and cut produce just about any which way, all without making a mess thanks to its convenient catch-all bin. It comes with seven interchangeable blades that are “super easy to use and to clean,” according to one reviewer.

Puzmug Oil Sprayer, $9 (Save 46%)

Amazon

The best deal we found on the Movers and Shakers chart is on this nifty refillable oil sprayer, which is nearly half-off. While it can be used in place of aerosol canned oils from the grocery store, shoppers also love it for dressing salads, roasting, frying, grilling, and a whole slew of other purposes. In a review, one shopper said simply, “It helps control the amount of oil used [while] at the same time saving money.”

Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Griddle, $13 (Save 13%)

Amazon

You’ll also find plenty of other top-rated products on sale. This best-selling electric griddle, for example, has racked up tons of positive ratings for its versatility and ease of use (and how simiple it is to clean!). One user called it “perfect for an office, dorm, camper, [or] boat” in their review, while another raved that it “makes for a quick breakfast or snack.” It can cook up eggs, pancakes, sandwiches, and a boatload of other yummy goodies without dirtying a bigger pan.

Plenty of other trending kitchen gadgets are marked down at Amazon right now, so act fast to score these discounts if you see something add-to-cart worthy.

ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $37 (Save 20%)

Amazon

PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag, $19 (Save 20%)

Amazon

Fit + Fresh 4-Pack Slim Reusable Ice Packs, $8

Amazon

Ninja BL660 Professional Food Processor and Blender, $100 (Save 17%)

Amazon

Crockpot Portable Electric Lunch Box, $40 (Save 11%)

Amazon

Chef’s Path 4-Pack Airtight Food Storage Containers, $23 with Coupon

Amazon

Trudeau Toss and Chop Salad Tongs, $19 (Save 24%)

Amazon

Dezin Hot Pot Electric Non-Stick Saute Pan, $34 (Save 26%)

Amazon

Miss Big Leak-Proof Bento Lunch Box, $15 (Save 35%)

Amazon

Royal Craft Wood Extra Large Cutting Board, $14 (Save 36%)

Amazon

Ravinte 2-Tier Sliding Cabinet Organizer, $20 (Save 10%)

Amazon

