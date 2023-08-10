Lifestyle Food The 14 Best Deals on Trending Kitchen Gadgets at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $8 Save up to 46 percent on Ninja blenders, Crockpot lunch boxes, and Fullstar vegetable choppers By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 06:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Looking to give your kitchen gadgets an overhaul? Amazon shoppers are way ahead of you. Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart — a hub for the site’s trending products across all categories — is brimming with handy kitchen gadgets this week. We scoured the trending charts to find the best deals on hot kitchen products right now. Shoppers can save up to 46 percent on Ninja blenders, Crockpot lunch boxes, and the popular Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. Now for the best part: Prices start at $8. Trending Amazon Kitchen Gadget Deals Best-Seller: ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $36.76 (orig. $45.95) Best Deal: Puzmug Oil Sprayer, $9.23 (orig. $16.99) Back to School: PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag, $19.19 (orig. $23.99) Fit + Fresh 4-Pack Slim Reusable Ice Packs, $7.97 (orig. $9.99) Ninja BL660 Professional Food Processor and Blender, $99.99 (orig. $119.99) Fullstar 9-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, $27.99 (orig. $34.99) Crockpot Portable Electric Lunch Box, $39.99 (orig. $44.99) Chef’s Path 4-Pack Airtight Food Storage Containers, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99) Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Griddle, $12.99 (orig. $14.99) Trudeau Toss and Chop Salad Tongs, $18.99 (orig. $24.99) The 14 Best Home Goods We Found in Whitney Port’s Amazon Storefront, Where Prices Start at $10 Fullstar 9-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, $28 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $28 More than 64,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Fullstar vegetable chopper a perfect rating, and it’s not hard to see why. The device cuts prep time in half by — well — making it easier to cut produce in half. Seriously, it can slice, dice, mince, chop, spiralize, and cut produce just about any which way, all without making a mess thanks to its convenient catch-all bin. It comes with seven interchangeable blades that are “super easy to use and to clean,” according to one reviewer. Puzmug Oil Sprayer, $9 (Save 46%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $9 The best deal we found on the Movers and Shakers chart is on this nifty refillable oil sprayer, which is nearly half-off. While it can be used in place of aerosol canned oils from the grocery store, shoppers also love it for dressing salads, roasting, frying, grilling, and a whole slew of other purposes. In a review, one shopper said simply, “It helps control the amount of oil used [while] at the same time saving money.” The 11 Best Wine Glasses of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Griddle, $13 (Save 13%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $13 You’ll also find plenty of other top-rated products on sale. This best-selling electric griddle, for example, has racked up tons of positive ratings for its versatility and ease of use (and how simiple it is to clean!). One user called it “perfect for an office, dorm, camper, [or] boat” in their review, while another raved that it “makes for a quick breakfast or snack.” It can cook up eggs, pancakes, sandwiches, and a boatload of other yummy goodies without dirtying a bigger pan. Plenty of other trending kitchen gadgets are marked down at Amazon right now, so act fast to score these discounts if you see something add-to-cart worthy. ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $37 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $37 PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag, $19 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $19 Fit + Fresh 4-Pack Slim Reusable Ice Packs, $8 Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 $8 Ninja BL660 Professional Food Processor and Blender, $100 (Save 17%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $100 Crockpot Portable Electric Lunch Box, $40 (Save 11%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $40 Chef’s Path 4-Pack Airtight Food Storage Containers, $23 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 $23 Trudeau Toss and Chop Salad Tongs, $19 (Save 24%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $19 Dezin Hot Pot Electric Non-Stick Saute Pan, $34 (Save 26%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $34 Miss Big Leak-Proof Bento Lunch Box, $15 (Save 35%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $15 Royal Craft Wood Extra Large Cutting Board, $14 (Save 36%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 $14 Ravinte 2-Tier Sliding Cabinet Organizer, $20 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 $20 Do you love a good deal? Do you love a good deal?