What’s Trending on Amazon Right Now? These 10 Summer Fashion Finds Under $45

Need some new fashion pieces for summer, but unsure of what to buy? Amazon shoppers are on your side. Thanks to the hidden Movers and Shakers page, you can look to see what your fellow shoppers are buying in real time for some much-needed inspiration.

Updated frequently, the Movers and Shakers list features all the products that are currently trending and gaining shopping speed. To make things easy, we’ve pulled out 10 of our favorite chart-climbing products, including airy palazzo pants, short-sleeve maxi dresses, cushioned slides, and more. And the best part is that all of these finds ring in at under $45.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best summer fashion finds from Amazon’s Mover and Shakers page.

Trending Amazon Fashion Finds Under $45

Looking to add a new piece to your capsule wardrobe? A black maxi dress, like this Anrabess short sleeve one, is a wardrobe mainstay and always a smart sartorial choice. It’s made from a rayon, polyester, and spandex blend, and it has a “very flattering” fit, according to shoppers. Not to mention, it features functional slits on the sides (no overheating!) that will be useful in the summer months. Right now, it’s going for just over $30 and is up to 42 percent off in select colors and sizes.

Buy It! Anrabess Short Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets in Black, $30.59 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Another item that’s worth snapping up is this best-selling tunic top that’s under $25. It has a longer length that hits right about the knees, so you can still wear it with shorts, skirts, or even pants, too. Some shoppers also noted that you could even get away with wearing it as a dress, paired with leggings underneath.

Make sure to grab the tunic in pink, since the color has been buzzing thanks to the celebrity-tapped Barbiecore trend — Mindy Kaling, Kate Middleton, and Selena Gomez are just a few celebrities wearing the rosy hue — and likely will be trending again once the new Barbie movie comes out in July.

Buy It! Dokotoo Short Sleeve Tunic Top with Pockets in Pink, $22.08 (orig. $35.98); amazon.com

These Bronax Pillow Slippers are also giving major summer energy. Slip on the cushioned slides when walking around the pool (remember how hot concrete gets?), while watering the plants, or even taking a morning walk.

The ever-popular slides currently have over 24,000 five-star ratings, and they’re also a number one best-seller in its category. One shopper said that the slides are “the softest shoes on planet Earth,” and that wearing them is “like walking on heaven's clouds.” Another shopper, though, mentioned a caveat: “What they don’t tell you is that this marshmallowy cloud comfort will ruin you for other shoes! I was disappointed when I put on my usual shopping sneaks and the dreamy fluff bounce wasn’t there.”

Buy It! Bronax Pillow Slippers in Khaki, $23.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to shop more trending Amazon fashion finds under $45, including these wide-leg palazzo pants( which are channeling Kate Hudson), a pair of shorts that look like denim but actually aren’t, and a pair of workout shorts for outdoor activities.

Buy It! Arolina Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Black, $21.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Automet Spaghetti Strap Overalls with Pockets in Army Green, $34.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Kcutteyg High-Waisted Workout Shorts,in Black, $29.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Dokotoo Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirt in Sky Blue, $28.99 (orig.$45.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Yocur Elastic Waist Drawstring Shorts in A02-Dark Blue, $24.99; amazon.com

Buy It! LouKeith Sleeveless Cotton Tank Top in Cream, $13.59 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress in Green, $44.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

