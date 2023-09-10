Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Trending Fall Loungewear — These Are All Under $45 Save up to 52 percent on chart-topping sweaters, leggings, slippers, and more By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara McMahon is a Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than three years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers a variety of home, fashion, and tech products from Amazon, including cordless vacuums, cooling bed sheets, wireless headphones, wedding guest dresses, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 10, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua ‘Tis the season of movie nights and pumpkin-infused bake-athons. Right now, Amazon shoppers are stocking up on loungewear essentials ahead of the official start of fall — and so many chart-climbing pieces are on sale. We scoured Amazon’s latest releases and Movers and Shakers chart (a hub for the site’s trending products across fashion, home, beauty, and more) to find the top deals on fall loungewear. Shoppers can save up to 52 percent on best-selling leggings, snuggly sweatshirts, adorable matching sets, and more. And everything is under $45. Best Trending Fall Loungewear Deals Best-Seller: Efan Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt, $25.98 (orig. $52.99) 52% Off: Litfun Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99) The Gym People High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $24.99 (orig. $29.99) AlvaQ V-Neck Pullover, $29.59 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Promover Wide-Leg Lounge Pants, $30.39–$32.29 with coupon (orig. $35.99) Efan 2-Piece Knit Loungewear Set, $39.99 (orig. $72.99) Automet Zip-Up Hoodie, $25.79 with coupon (orig. $36.99) The Gym People Lightweight Joggers, $28.99–$29.99 (orig. $34.99) Lillusory Batwing Sweater, $33.29 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Tanming 2-Piece Short-Sleeve Loungewear Set, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99) Dokotoo Waffle-Knit Sweatshirt, $23.18 with coupon (orig. $28.98) This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Hoodie for Fall Just Dropped at Amazon, and It’s Already on Sale Starting at $24 Efan Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt, $26 (Save 51%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $26 So many best-sellers are discounted right now, including this oversized crewneck sweatshirt. Made from a dreamy cotton blend, the sweatshirt is warm yet you won’t get too overheated wearing it, providing lasting comfort through errands, chores, and naptime (most importantly). One reviewer raved, “The material is soft and stays soft after you wash it. It’s the perfect sweatshirt to wear on a chilly day.” The sweatshirt is available in women’s sizes S through XL, plus 26 different colors, including heather gray, dusty purple, and army green. All colors and styles are currently marked down to $26. The Gym People High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $25 (Save 17%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $25 You can also score savings on this top-selling pair of high-waisted leggings, which has earned more than 43,900 perfect ratings. The stretchy material comfortably contours to the shape of your body, and tons of shoppers have given the leggings a stamp of approval to wear during workouts like yoga and pilates. Still, they have a thick elastic waistband for a secure fit and two spacious pockets to house small, on-the-go essentials. Taylor Swift Hit the Studio in Cargo Pants — Try the Celeb-Favored Trend for as Little as $28 Litfun Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers, $16 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $16 The steepest discount we found is on this pair of fluffy slippers, which are up to 52 percent off thanks to a stackable coupon. The slippers have a closed-toe design and a faux fur lining that’ll keep your feet nice and warm through dropping temperatures, while the memory foam footbed makes them extra comfortable. Plus, they have a durable rubber outsole that makes them safe to wear outside when you step out on the porch or run out to the mailbox. More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers added the slippers to their carts this month alone. One customer called them “so cozy and comfy” in their review, and noted that they have “great material and support.” And another reviewer said they “feel just like Ugg slippers.” On your way out, don’t miss the discounts on chart-topping zip-ups, joggers, and sweater sets galore from Amazon’s Movers and Shakers and New Releases charts. AlvaQ V-Neck Pullover, $26 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $26 Promover Wide-Leg Lounge Pants, $30–$32 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $30 Efan 2-Piece Knit Loungewear Set, $40 (Save 45%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $73 $40 Automet Zip-Up Hoodie, $26 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $26 The Gym People Lightweight Joggers, $29–$30 (Save Up to 17%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $29 Lillusory Batwing Sweater, $33 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $33 Tanming 2-Piece Short-Sleeve Loungewear Set, $38 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $38 Dokotoo Waffle-Knit Sweatshirt, $23 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $23 Do you love a good deal? 