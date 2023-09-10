Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Trending Fall Loungewear — These Are All Under $45

Save up to 52 percent on chart-topping sweaters, leggings, slippers, and more

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon is a Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than three years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers a variety of home, fashion, and tech products from Amazon, including cordless vacuums, cooling bed sheets, wireless headphones, wedding guest dresses, and more.
Published on September 10, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Fall Sweater trends on models
Photo:

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

‘Tis the season of movie nights and pumpkin-infused bake-athons. Right now, Amazon shoppers are stocking up on loungewear essentials ahead of the official start of fall — and so many chart-climbing pieces are on sale.

We scoured Amazon’s latest releases and Movers and Shakers chart (a hub for the site’s trending products across fashion, home, beauty, and more) to find the top deals on fall loungewear. Shoppers can save up to 52 percent on best-selling leggings, snuggly sweatshirts, adorable matching sets, and more. And everything is under $45. 

Best Trending Fall Loungewear Deals

Efan Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt, $26 (Save 51%)

Amazon EFAN Womens Oversized Sweatshirts

Amazon

So many best-sellers are discounted right now, including this oversized crewneck sweatshirt. Made from a dreamy cotton blend, the sweatshirt is warm yet you won’t get too overheated wearing it, providing lasting comfort through errands, chores, and naptime (most importantly). One reviewer raved, “The material is soft and stays soft after you wash it. It’s the perfect sweatshirt to wear on a chilly day.”

The sweatshirt is available in women’s sizes S through XL, plus 26 different colors, including heather gray, dusty purple, and army green. All colors and styles are currently marked down to $26.

The Gym People High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $25 (Save 17%)

The Gym People Thick High-Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

Amazon

You can also score savings on this top-selling pair of high-waisted leggings, which has earned more than 43,900 perfect ratings. The stretchy material comfortably contours to the shape of your body, and tons of shoppers have given the leggings a stamp of approval to wear during workouts like yoga and pilates. Still, they have a thick elastic waistband for a secure fit and two spacious pockets to house small, on-the-go essentials.

Litfun Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers, $16 with Coupon

Amazon Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers Fluffy Winter House Shoes Indoor and Outdoor

Amazon

The steepest discount we found is on this pair of fluffy slippers, which are up to 52 percent off thanks to a stackable coupon. The slippers have a closed-toe design and a faux fur lining that’ll keep your feet nice and warm through dropping temperatures, while the memory foam footbed makes them extra comfortable. Plus, they have a durable rubber outsole that makes them safe to wear outside when you step out on the porch or run out to the mailbox. 

More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers added the slippers to their carts this month alone. One customer called them “so cozy and comfy” in their review, and noted that they have “great material and support.” And another reviewer said they “feel just like Ugg slippers.” 

On your way out, don’t miss the discounts on chart-topping zip-ups, joggers, and sweater sets galore from Amazon’s Movers and Shakers and New Releases charts. 

AlvaQ V-Neck Pullover, $26 with Coupon

Amazon AlvaQ Women Casual Button

Amazon

Promover Wide-Leg Lounge Pants, $30–$32 with Coupon

Amazon Promover Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

Efan 2-Piece Knit Loungewear Set, $40 (Save 45%)

Amazon EFAN Womens 2 Piece Lounge Sets

Amazon

Automet Zip-Up Hoodie, $26 with Coupon

Amazon AUTOMET Womens Zip Up Hoodies

Amazon

The Gym People Lightweight Joggers, $29–$30 (Save Up to 17%)

THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Joggers Pants Lightweight Athletic Leggings Tapered Lounge Pants for Workout, Yoga, Running

Amazon

Lillusory Batwing Sweater, $33 with Coupon

Amazon LILLUSORY Women's Crewneck Batwing

Amazon

Tanming 2-Piece Short-Sleeve Loungewear Set, $38 with Coupon

Amazon Tanming Sweater Sets Women 2 Piece

Amazon

Dokotoo Waffle-Knit Sweatshirt, $23 with Coupon

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Oversized

Amazon

Amazon Comforter Set Tout
This ‘Amazingly Cozy’ Comforter Set with 17,600+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for as Little as $27 at Amazon
bissell carpet cleaner tout
This Bissell Carpet Cleaner Is a ‘Powerhouse’ for ‘Stubborn Stains’ — and It’s on Sale
Four celebrities wearing Uggs.
Ugg Slippers and Boots Are Already Making Their Seasonal Return — and They're Secretly on Sale Starting at $60
