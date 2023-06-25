Treat Williams' Wife Celebrates Their 35th Wedding Anniversary After His Death with Throwback Photos

Treat Williams’ wife Pamela Van Sant is celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary after his death.

Van Sant shared photos of herself and Williams throughout their decades-long marriage on the late Everwood and Hair actor's Instagram Story Sunday.

The first post she shared was of the couple on their wedding day in 1998. Van Sant also shared a photo of herself smiling in the car from their special day.

“Happy anniversary honey! 35 years,” she wrote over the photo with her husband.

Van Sant — who has worked as an actor and producer — then shared a more recent photo of the two hugging each other in the snow.

The next image she shared showed the two photographed while out together, and another sweet snap showed the couple at Christmas, in which Van Sant sat on Williams’ lap with their arms wrapped around each other.

She also posted another more recent photo of them smiling in the great outdoors, while Van Sant held their pup.

Van Sant concluded her tribute with a photo of her gazing at her husband while both are dressed in traditional Balinese wedding attire.

“1st anniversary on location in Bali,” she explained of the couple’s getup.

Williams' agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, confirmed his death to PEOPLE earlier this month, describing the "talented" actor as “the nicest guy.”



"He was an actor's actor," McPherson said. "Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s."

Williams was driving his motorcycle near his Vermont home when he was struck by a car on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont, Fire Chief Jacob Gribble told PEOPLE. Per Gribble, investigators believed the driver of a car was turning and didn’t see Williams' motorcycle before the two collided.

The actor sustained "critical injuries" and was airlifted to a hospital in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. Police have since confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Williams is survived by Van Sant and their two children: son Gill, 31, and daughter Ellie, 24.

Following the tragedy, Van Sant and the rest of the family issued a statement to Deadline about the actor's death, sharing that they were “shocked and greatly bereaved” and “beyond devastated” by the news.



“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it,” they said in the statement. “It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”