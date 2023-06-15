Treat Williams 'Wasn't Mr. Hollywood' in Vermont: 'He Was Just Another Townie,' Says Local Friend (Exclusive)

Vermont businessman Matt Rapphahn tells PEOPLE about his experience with the late 'Blue Bloods' actor, highlighting Williams' great sense of humor and good nature

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 11:22AM EDT
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Treat Williams arrives at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2016 TCA Press Tour at Tournament House on January 8, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Photo:

 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Even with Treat Williams' decade-spanning film and television career, the actor will best be remembered by his neighbors in Vermont as a down-to-earth family life.  

Matt Rapphahn, owner of the Long Trail Auto Shop in East Dorset, remembers the Blue Bloods actor as a “really, really nice guy,” a man he first met nearly four years ago when Rapphahn restored one of Williams’ Harvey-Davidson motorcycles. 

“He was just another townie around here,” Rapphahn tells PEOPLE. “He wasn’t Mr. Hollywood. When we had done his motorcycle ... he would stop into the garage here, and we were actively making plans to do some work on some of his vintage cars.”

Williams, 71, had a significant vintage car collection, according to Rapphahn, which included a 1950s Chevy Apache truck and an early 1970s Oldsmobile. 

“We would just run into him in town and shoot the shit with him, talk about movies and music and cars and motorcycles and trucks,” he added. “Just every time we would talk, he was just always funny and just good-natured and asked you how you're doing with genuine interest in the people that he was talking to."

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Treat Williams and his children, Gil Williams and Ellie Williams visit the set of "White Collar" in Manhattan on May 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Bobby Bank/WireImage

Williams’ life was cut short on Monday when the actor was struck by another car as he was driving along Route 30 on his beloved 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle. The actor was thrown an estimated 15 feet — a tragic sight Rapphahn witness first-hand — and ultimately pronounced dead after being airlifted by emergency services to a hospital in Albany, New York. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rapphahn is among many family members, former colleagues and friends who have paid their respects to Williams in the days after his sudden death.

“It has been said that we are all just passing time and occupy our chair very briefly,” Tom Selleck, 78, wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. “My friend treat was aptly named and occupied his chair so well. I will miss him but I will not forget him. Well done, my friend.” 

Williams is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie

Related Articles
Treat Williams attends the photo call for The Dorset Theatre Festival revival of David Mamet's "American Buffalo"
Treat Williams Was 'Conscious and Verbal' After Being Thrown '15 Feet' in Fatal Motorcycle Accident: Witness
BLUE BLOODS
A Look Back on Some of Treat Williams' Most Iconic Roles
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Picks an Apocalypse Buddy Between Wife Hilarie Burton and 2 'Walking Dead' Stars (Exclusive)
treat Williams (center), Tom Selleck (left) and Bridget Monahyan
Blue Bloods' Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan Honor Costar Treat Williams After His Death: 'We Lost a Good One'
Treat Williams and Pam Van Sant
Looking Back on Treat Williams and Pam Van Sant's Love Story of More Than 3 Decades
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions" Episode 1803
'AGT' Host Terry Crews Hits His Golden Buzzer for Young Drumming Group Who 'Blew the Roof Off the Building'
Treat Williams and Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Calls Treat Williams a 'True Gentleman' After His Unexpected Death at 71
Dallas stars Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton, Audrey Landers, Steve Kanaly, Joan Van Ark, Sheree Wilson and Cathy Podewell, as well as director Michael Preece, reunited up in Palm Springs, California, on Tuesday in honor of the show's 45th anniversary and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos. credit Emma McIntyre
The Stars of 'Dallas' Reunite 45 Years After the Show's Debut — See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Treat Williams' Family Speaks Out
Treat Williams' Daughter Ellie Says She's 'Absolutely Shattered' After Actor's Fatal Motorcycle Accident
Treat Williams
Treat Williams' Death in Motorcycle Crash Is 'Still an Active Investigation': Police
Treat Williams & Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire
Taylor Kinney Pays Tribute to ‘Chicago Fire’ Costar Treat Williams: ‘He Was a Father Figure to Everyone’ (Exclusive)
Pam Van Sant and Treat Williams during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Who Is Treat Williams’ Wife? All About Pam Van Sant
Debra Messing attends the "Just Jack And Will" Live Podcast during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Debra Messing Recalls the ‘Painful’ Scene That Left the 'Will & Grace' Audience 'Dead Silent' (Exclusive)
Matt Bomer at the star ceremony where Carrie Fisher is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; Treat Williams attends the premiere of P12 Films' "The Great Alaskan Race"
Matt Bomer Mourns Death of 'White Collar' Costar Treat Williams: ‘He Taught Me in the Most Beautiful Way’
Scott Wolf Treat Williams Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt, Scott Wolf, and Fellow 'Everwood' Costars Honor Treat Williams After His Death
John Amos
John Amos Shares He Is 'Not in ICU, Nor Was I Ever Fighting for My Life' (Exclusive)