Treat Williams Was 'Conscious and Verbal' After Being Thrown '15 Feet' in Fatal Motorcycle Accident: Witness

Vermont resident Matt Rapphahn was an eyewitness to the motorcycle accident on Monday that ultimately took the life of beloved actor Treat Williams.

Rapphahn, who owns the auto repair shop Long Trail Auto in East Dorset, Vermont, tells PEOPLE he initially had his back to Route 30 but turned around "just in time" to see the actor thrown an estimated 15 feet from his 1983 Honda VT700c after being struck by a 2008 Honda Element. (The driver of the car was in the area to drop off his vehicle at Rapphahn's shop for regular maintenance.)

“I ran over to [Treat], and then I ran back to the shop and called 911,” recalls Rapphahn, adding that the driver got out of his vehicle to "console" Williams, 71.

"It was hard to tell [it was Treat] with the helmet on," he says, "but [the driver] knows him — knew him — and he was saying, 'Oh, my God, it's Treat.’”



When emergency services arrived, Williams was “conscious and verbal.”



"Emergency services were asking him questions,” says Rapphahn, adding when paramedics moved the Blue Bloods actor onto a backboard, “he was in a great deal of pain.”

“But they had to get him onto the backboard to get him onto the stretcher and then onto the ambulance," he explains.

Once the ambulance departed the area, Williams, who sustained “critical injuries,” was airlifted to a hospital in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

Barry McPherson, Williams’ agent of 15 years, confirmed the actor’s death to PEOPLE that night, saying, “He was killed this afternoon. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

Like many locals who knew him, Rapphahn is heartbroken over Williams’ death. The Vermonter recalled an unpretentious, all-around good man who just so happened to be a famous actor.

“He was just always funny and good-natured and asked how you’re doing with genuine interest in the people he was talking to,” said Rapphahn.

