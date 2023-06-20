Treat Williams Laid to Rest Just Days After His Death

Treat Williams was laid to rest at a funeral ceremony in Vermont on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by family and friends one day after an intimate memorial service was held at the actor’s home — a farm in the town of Manchester, Vermont, where he lived with his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, 68. The couple shared two kids, Gill, 31, and Ellie, 24.

Williams died on June 12 at the age of 71 after being involved in a motorcycle accident. His death was confirmed to PEOPLE by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, who described Williams as a “talented” actor and “the nicest guy.”

“He was an actor’s actor,” McPherson added. “Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

Williams’ acting career dates back to 1975, when he made his film debut in the thriller Deadly Hero with Don Murray and James Earl Jones. Along the way, the versatile actor starred as George Berger in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Hair, which earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.

From 2002 to 2006, he portrayed Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown on Everwood for four seasons. His efforts earned him two SAG Award nominations for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.

Williams also appeared in movies like Steven Spielberg’s 1941 and What Happens in Vegas, as well as TV shows including Blue Bloods, Chicago Fire and Chesapeake Shores.

Following the announcement of Williams’ death, many of Williams’ friends and costars honored the actor on social media, including Tom Selleck, Gregory Smith, Laura Dern, Marilu Henner, Jonathan Bennett, Chris Pratt, Sarah Drew, Melissa Gilbert, Wendell Pierce and Kim Cattrall.

Selleck, 78, who plays NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods, was a close friend of Williams’ in real life.

“It has been said that we are all just passing time and occupy our chair very briefly,” Selleck wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. “My friend Treat was aptly named and occupied his chair so well. I will miss him but I will not forget him. Well done, my friend.”

