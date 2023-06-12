Treat Williams was best known as the star of Everwood and Hair, but his most important role was dad.

The actor, who died on June 12 after being involved in a motorcycle accident, was a father to a son, Gill, and daughter, Ellie, with his wife Pam Van Sant.

According to Treat, his role as the patriarch of a family living in an idyllic small town in Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores closely resembled his real life with his wife and kids in Vermont.

“Every year we have a Christmas tractor parade where everybody does up their tractor like a Christmas tree and drives the tractors down Main St. Oh it’s wonderful,” Treat told Southern Living of his town’s holiday festivities in 2020. And though he was never able to participate in the parade due to his filming schedule, there was one annual tradition the actor never missed with his kids: chopping down their Christmas tree.

“We go to a little, wonderful, vegetable market stand,” he said of the family’s yearly outing, noting that his daughter Ellie was always tasked with picking out a tree for their home.

“And then my son and I, we put it up,” Treat added of his son. “All the decorations come out into the living room, bottle of wine gets set down on the table and we always put on the exact same album. It’s Frank Sinatra’s Jolly Christmas.”

Treat Williams/Instagram

Though Treat usually spent much of the year filming his various projects, the COVID-19 pandemic offered the actor the rare chance to stay at home with his family for an extended period of time.

“My daughter is up at UVM, and my son’s living with us,” he told Smashing Interviews Magazine of his quarantine conditions. “I think being on an old farm with land and able to get out and about every day makes it a lot easier than my friends in New York City. So I feel very blessed that we’re in an environment that I love.”

When it was time to return to filming Chesapeake Shores, however, Treat’s family was never far from his mind. “I actually go to the Island to shoot the show, so I’d love to just be home, go make my show, and at the end of the summer, come back and enjoy my family again,” he told the outlet. “I think that’s enough right now.”

Here’s everything to know about Treat Williams’ two kids, Gill and Ellie.



Gill Williams, 31

Lars Niki/Getty

Treat became a first-time father when he and Van Sant welcomed their son, Gill Williams, in December 1992.

From a young age, Gill seemed comfortable with life in the spotlight, attending red carpets and movie premieres with his father and mother. Most recently, he attended a special 40th-anniversary screening of Hair alongside his father at New York City’s Metrograph Theater in September 2019.

Gill followed in his father’s acting footsteps, appearing in a few short films in 2015. He even made one appearance alongside his father in a project, as Treat shared on Twitter. “Acting with my son Gill today. Life is perfect,” he wrote next to a snap of the father-son duo in March 2015.

Evan Agostini/Getty

In August 2015, Gill graduated from New York University, and his proud dad marked the occasion by sharing a sweet family photo on Twitter. “My son graduated from NYU. My daughter is 16 my wife is the best and at 63 I am content. Lucky,” Treat wrote alongside the snap.

After graduating, Gill began a career in music, and regularly posted snippets of his songs and beatboxes on social media.

Now, Gill is a talented artist, and often posts photos of his work on Instagram. He’s also outspoken about several social justice causes. In 2020, he posted a drawing of George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor and several other victims of police brutality, captioning the post, “No Justice, No Peace.”

His father showed his support in the comments. “My son did this. Proud papa,” wrote Treat.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty

In December 2022, Treat celebrated Gill’s 31st birthday with a message on Instagram. Alongside a photo of his son smiling with their dog, the actor wrote: “Happy Birthday my beloved Gill! I’m so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️🙏”

Ellie Williams, 24

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Treat and Van Sant welcomed their second child, daughter Elinor “Ellie” Williams, in September 1998.

Like her older brother, Ellie grew up on sets and red carpets for her father’s movie and TV projects. In October 2015, Treat tweeted a photo of Ellie on the set of Chicago Fire, smiling next to his costars. “My daughter Ellie was on set all day. You think she would be bored,” he wrote alongside the image.

In September 2016, Treat celebrated his daughter’s 18th birthday with a sweet snap on Twitter. “Happy 18th Birthday to my beautiful daughter Ellie! Love you so much,” he captioned the candid photo of Ellie from a school dance.

Giulio Marcocchi/Getty

After attending The University of Vermont, Ellie moved to Los Angeles, though she was still able to spend quality time with her father during his trips to visit her. Most recently, Treat and Ellie visited Universal Studios Hollywood in April, an outing Ellie marked with a carousel of photos on Instagram.

“Daddio and I went to the Wizarding World 🧙🏻‍♀️🧙🏼‍♂️,” she captioned the post, which featured a sweet selfie of her and Treat enjoying their father-daughter day. Treat also posted an image from the trip on his own profile, writing “Brunch in LA with Ellie and Nash ❤️,” alongside a photo of Ellie posing with her dog.

Instagram

Just one week before his death, Treat shared a tribute to Ellie on Instagram, simply captioning a snap of his younger child: “I miss you daughter ❤️❤️❤️”

