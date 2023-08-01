Treat Williams’ Family Shares Photo from Celebration of Life 7 Weeks After His Unexpected Loss: ‘Live Every Day'

Treat Williams’ family is still coming to terms with the actor’s death.

Seven weeks on from the star’s unexpected death in a motorcycle accident on June 12, his family shared a snapshot from his ‘Celebration of Life’ service alongside an emotional caption on Instagram Monday.

“As time passes, the grief doesn’t get any easier, but life is fragile,” the post began. “We are trying to live every day like it’s our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet that we are lucky to call home. Here’s a picture from Treat’s Celebration of Life of the family 🤍.”

In the photo, Treat’s wife Pamela Van Sant, 68, smiles as she stands in between her and Treat’s daughter Ellie, 24, and their son Gill, 31. Pam and Gill also hold the family’s pet pooches, Woody and Nash.

The family appears to be stood in front of a blue truck, which is covered in flowers and foliage.



“You all are the embodiment of Treat’s joy and his passion for your happiness. Thank you for sharing your hearts with us.❤️,” wrote actress Sharon Lawrence, while Rosanna Arquette added, “God bless you all 💙✌🏼🙌.”

Actress Frances Fisher also wrote, “Live Love 🌟🌟🌟.”

Treat’s funeral took place in Vermont on June 20, eight days after his unexpected loss. An intimate memorial service was also held the day before the funeral ceremony at the actor’s farm in Manchester, Vermont, where he and his wife Pam lived.



Treat Williams and wife Pam Van Sant. Todd Williamson/Getty

Williams, who was 71, and Van Sant tied the knot in 1988 after reportedly first meeting while Sant worked as a waitress in New York, according to a 1996 story by US Weekly.

Shortly after their marriage, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Gill, in 1992 and expanded their family with the birth of their daughter Ellie in 1998.

The Hair actor often gushed about their relationship through touching Instagram posts where he thanked his wife for “marrying me" and spoke candidly about the role she played in his life. Just a week prior to his death, he posted a candid photo of Van Sant relaxing in their home, captioned, “Pam just redid our living room. I love what she did. Actually I love her. Lucky me.”



Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

"My wife Pam and I used my parents’ house in Weston while we were courting. We started skiing together up here,” he continued. “Every day I wake up so grateful to see the view that I see out of my window and to be living up here. I think very few people are [as] lucky as I am to say, ‘I love where I live.’ I don’t have any fantasies of being somewhere else. I have everything I want and need in Vermont.”



Williams's death was confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, who remembered him as a "talented" actor and "the nicest guy."

"He was an actor's actor," McPherson said. "Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s."

The Everwood star was driving his motorcycle near his Vermont home when he was struck by a car on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont. According to Fire Chief Jacob Gribble, investigators believed the driver was turning and didn't see Williams' motorcycle before colliding. The actor sustained "critical injuries" and was airlifted to a hospital in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

After his death, Van Sant and the family shared a statement to Deadline, acknowledging that they were “shocked and greatly bereaved” and “beyond devastated” by the news.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it,” they said in the statement. “It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”