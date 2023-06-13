Naomi Watts Calls Treat Williams a 'True Gentleman' After His Unexpected Death at 71

"Treat was one of a kind, truly enchanted with life," Treat Williams' 'Feud' costar Naomi Watts shared in a heartfelt Instagram tribute

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
Published on June 13, 2023 05:46PM EDT
Treat Williams and Naomi Watts
Treat Williams and Noami Watts. Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty 

Naomi Watts is paying tribute to her Feud costar after his unexpected death in a motorcycle accident.

Williams, 71, starred alongside Watts in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series Feud: Capote’s Women, and the Oscar nominee posted a tribute on Instagram Tuesday.

“I'm so heartbroken by the news of Treat,” she wrote of the actor, who was best known for star turns in Everwood and Hair, as well as memorable guest roles on White Collar and Chicago Fire. “He was a true gentleman who always spoke so lovingly of his family.”

“I had the great privilege of sharing many scenes with him recently shooting Feud. His work is extraordinary,” continued Watts, 54, alongside a selfie of her and Williams. “Not only did I get to discover what a remarkable professional he was, but I made a friend, and saw what a devoted husband, and father he was. Treat was one of a kind, truly enchanted with life. He was curious about everything and everything had meaning to him, except small talk. He had a gift for telling incredible stories and carried immense gratitude for everything life served him.”

Watts then addressed Williams directly: “Treat, I didn’t know you nearly long enough, but it was enough for me to realize that the world has lost someone special. Thank you for being the best scene partner. I absolutely cherished our time playing together. We made so many great friends with everyone on Feud.”

She ended her heartfelt message with, “We danced, laughed, and cried, and I will always hold dear the story of our Bill and Babe. xx 🕊️ RIP.”

Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

In Feud, Williams played former CBS head Bill Paley. The second season — which had recently wrapped — is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s novel, Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era. It follows the conflict that brewed between author Truman Capote and several of his female friends (his “swans”) after he betrayed them by publishing the short story "La Côte Basque” — which exposed the secrets of high society — in Esquire in 1975.

In a joint statement, FX and 20th Century called the Emmy-nominated actor a “friend and inspiration to many.”

“Treat Williams leaves behind a legacy of remarkable performances in film and television, and an indelible mark on the entire industry,” they said in the statement. “All who were fortunate enough to work with Treat over his four decade career would agree that his incredible talent was matched only by his utter kindness. He was a friend and inspiration to many, and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues. Our hearts go out to his family during this time.”

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 23: Treat Williams attends the photo call for The Dorset Theatre Festival revival of David Mamet's "American Buffalo" at the Actors Connection on March 23, 2017 in New York City (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)
Treat Williams.

Walter McBride/Getty

Williams’ death was confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday night by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson. 

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson told PEOPLE. “I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

“He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s,” he added. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career.”

