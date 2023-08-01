Man Driving Car in Treat Williams' Fatal Motorcycle Accident Charged with 'Grossly Negligent Operation'

The man who crashed his car into Treat Williams' motorcycle nearly two months ago is now facing charges in connection to the actor's death.

On Tuesday, the Bennington County State’s Attorney's office completed their review of the June 12 crash and charged the driver, identified as Ryan M. Koss, with "grossly negligent operation with death," according to a press release from the Vermont State Police, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

State police contacted Koss on Tuesday evening and he "voluntarily met with troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks, where he was processed on the charge and released," per the release.

Koss is due to appear for arraignment on Sept. 25, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.



Per Tuesday's release, authorities also determined Williams' cause of death, noting that the actor died due to "severe trauma and blood loss" following the crash.

Treat Williams attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Metrograph special screening of Hair with Treat Williams at Metrograph on September 21, 2019 in New York City. Lars Niki/Getty

Vermont State Police Public Information Officer Adam Silverman disclosed on July 27 that the police department had completed its investigation into the June accident and forwarded the case to the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Williams died at age 71 after the shocking accident. The actor and Vermont resident had been driving his motorcycle on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset.

The Vermont State Police confirmed in a press release that a car was turning left out of a parking lot and turned into the path of the actor’s motorcycle. Williams was "unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle." He sustained "critical injuries" and was airlifted to a hospital in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

The next day, Vermont State Police Lt. Steven Coote, the Station Commander of the Shaftsbury Barracks, said several members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team were using "tools and technologies to gather more information about the crash," including a drone flight, measurements and photos, to investigate the crash.

"There hasn’t been a formal determination yet. We are still analyzing some of the data collected by investigators to determine the at-fault operator," Coote told reporters.



Treat Williams. Rachel Luna/Getty

Williams' agent Barry McPherson shared the news of the star's death to PEOPLE on June 12, saying, "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s," McPherson continued. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

The week after Williams' death, an intimate memorial service was held at his home, followed the next day by a funeral for the Emmy nominee.

Vermont local Matt Rapphahn, owner of the Long Trail Auto Shop in East Dorset, Vermont, told PEOPLE Williams blended right in in Vermont. “He was just another townie around here,” Rapphahn said. “He wasn’t Mr. Hollywood. When we had done his motorcycle ... he would stop into the garage here, and we were actively making plans to do some work on some of his vintage cars.”

According to Rapphahn, Williams had a significant vintage car collection that included a 1950s Chevy Apache truck and an early 1970s Oldsmobile.

“We would just run into him in town and shoot the s--- with him, talk about movies and music and cars and motorcycles and trucks,” Rapphahn added. “Just every time we would talk, he was just always funny and just good-natured and asked you how you're doing with genuine interest in the people that he was talking to."



Williams’ career started back in 1975 with his film debut in the thriller Deadly Hero alongside Don Murray and James Earl Jones. He went on to be nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and star in several Hallmark projects.

Many of Williams’ former costars paid their respects following his death.

Treat Williams (left) and Matt Bomber on 'White Collar'. David Giesbrecht/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Matt Bomer called Williams — who played his father on White Collar — “an absolute treasure” in an Instagram post, adding, “He taught me in the most beautiful way- through patient example. He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me - even years after we worked together.”

Taylor Kinney told PEOPLE that his Chicago Fire costar was “a father figure to everyone on set.” Kinney, 42, said, “I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed.”

Marilu Henner told PEOPLE she “never lost touch” with Williams after working alongside him in her first Broadway show, Over Here. “We supported each other and we always checked in," Henner, 71, said. "He was an extraordinary person. He was so talented. We were a staple in each other’s lives and we were in the Hallmark family. He had great energy and he loved being an actor and he loved his family most of all. And loved his life. This is so painful to all of us who loved him.”

The actor is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.

