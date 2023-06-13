Taylor Kinney Pays Tribute to ‘Chicago Fire’ Costar Treat Williams: ‘He Was a Father Figure to Everyone’ (Exclusive)

Remembering Williams, Kinney tells PEOPLE the actor, who played his on-screen father, could "light up a room"

Taylor Kinney is paying tribute to his Chicago Fire costar Treat Williams following his unexpected death.

The Hair and Everwood actor died on Monday after being involved in a motorcycle accident. He was 71.

Williams played Kinney’s on-screen father Benny Severide in the NBC firefighter drama, which he appeared on for seven seasons between 2013 and 2018.  

“My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family,’ Kinney, 41, who plays Lt. Kelly Severide, told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. 

Treat Williams & Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/Getty 

Remembering the star, he continued, “He played my father on Chicago Fire, and was a father figure to everyone on set. I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed.”

Treat Williams & Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire
Taylor Kinney and Treat Williams in Chicago Fire.

Elizabeth Morris/NBCU Photo Bank

In 2018, Williams shared a photo with Kinney and costars Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella Kidd, and Kim Delaney after he wrapped filming on the show after five years. 

“Finished my #ChicagoFire episodes. Miranda Rae Mayo, Taylor Kinney, Kim Delaney. Great actors all,” he captioned the picture on Twitter at the time. 

Williams’ former Everwood and White Collar costars have also been paying tribute to the actor. 

The star played Matt Bomer’s on-screen father Sam Phelps in White Collar for six seasons. "I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy,” wrote Bomer, 45, on Instagram Monday. 

Praising Williams’ patience and kindness, The Normal Heart star continued, “He taught me in the most beautiful way- through patient example. He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me - even years after we worked together.”

“Treat — you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace, my friend,” he concluded the post. 

Treat Williams & Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire
Treat Williams and Taylor Kinney in Chicago Fire.

Elizabeth Morris/NBCU Photo Bank

Williams’ death was confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday evening by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson. 

McPherson said, “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

“He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career,” he added. 

