Treat Williams' 'Everwood' Costars Pay Tribute to Late Actor After Unexpected Death at 71

Stars from the cast, including Emily Vancamp and Scott Wolf, have shared memories with the late actor in the drama series — which ran from 2002 to 2006

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 13, 2023 06:15AM EDT
Emily VanCamp; Treat Williams; Scott Wolf
Treat Williams' former costars in the drama series Everwood are paying tribute to the actor following his unexpected death at age 71.

The late actor was confirmed to PEOPLE to have died in a motorcycle accident on Monday evening by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson.

Everwood ran for four seasons, from 2002 to 2006. The series followed widowed brain surgeon Dr. Andy Brown (played by Williams) who moved from Manhattan to the small town of Everwood, Colorado with his two children.

Actor Gregory Smith, who played Williams’ son Ephram, tells PEOPLE in a statement, “This news is devastating. Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much.”

EVERWOOD, Gregory Smith
Gregory Smith.

Smith, 39, continued, “I’m very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family. He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. 

“I’m sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed.”

Grey’s Anatomy star Sarah Drew, who joined as Hannah Rogers in season three, says she’s “utterly heartbroken at the news.” She tells PEOPLE in a statement, “My experience working with Treat on Everwood was formative in my life and career. 

“We had a beautiful and extremely close knit family during our years in Salt Lake City. I learned so much from Treat’s talent and leadership and we have lost a bright light today. My heart goes out to his family.”

EVERWOOD, Sarah Drew, 'Best Laid Plans', (Season 3, epis. #307), 2002-2006
Sarah Drew.

Emily VanCamp, who played Amy Abbott on the show, described working with Williams as “always wonderful” as she penned a tribute to the late star beside a black-and-white photo of him as a younger man on Instagram.

“💔 The many times we worked together — always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend ✨,” VanCamp, 37, wrote. 

She added on Instagram Story, “Beyond heartbreaking to hear of this. Love you Treat and all my love to his family in this difficult time.”

Scott Wolf, who appeared as Dr. Jake Hartman on the series, shared his shock at Williams' death as he paid tribute to the actor on Instagram Story. “I love him and his beautiful family. Broken-hearted,” he wrote as he reposted a tribute post to Williams made by the Hallmark channel.

Full publicity shot of cast: (back row, left to right) Chris Pratt as Bright, Debra Mooney as Edna, John Beasley as Irv, Merrilyn Gann as Rose, (front row) Stephanie Niznik as Nina, Emily VanCamp as Amy Abbott, Treat Williams as Dr. Andrew Brown, Gregory Smith as Ephram, Vivien Cardone as Delia and Tom Amandes as Dr. Harold Abbott
The cast of 'Everwood'.

Williams earned himself a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series in 2003-04, for his leading role in Everwood. His death comes two weeks after his co-star John Beasley, who played Irv Harper in the series, died on May 30. He was 79.

With more than 120 credits to his name, Williams' career extended over four decades with appearances in films like Steven Spielberg's 1941 and Heart of Dixie, and television shows like Blue Bloods, The Late Shift, Chicago Fire and Chesapeake Shores.

Williams also appeared in several Hallmark projects, like The Christmas House, Beyond the Blackboard, Safe Harbor and Chasing a Dream.

The actor is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.

