Treat Williams' 'Everwood' Costars Pay Tribute to Late Actor After Unexpected Death at 71

Treat Williams' former costars in the drama series Everwood are paying tribute to the actor following his unexpected death at age 71.

The late actor was confirmed to PEOPLE to have died in a motorcycle accident on Monday evening by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson.

Everwood ran for four seasons, from 2002 to 2006. The series followed widowed brain surgeon Dr. Andy Brown (played by Williams) who moved from Manhattan to the small town of Everwood, Colorado with his two children.

Actor Gregory Smith, who played Williams’ son Ephram, tells PEOPLE in a statement, “This news is devastating. Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much.”

Gregory Smith. WB /Courtesy Everett Collection

Smith, 39, continued, “I’m very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family. He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure.

“I’m sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed.”

Grey’s Anatomy star Sarah Drew, who joined as Hannah Rogers in season three, says she’s “utterly heartbroken at the news.” She tells PEOPLE in a statement, “My experience working with Treat on Everwood was formative in my life and career.

“We had a beautiful and extremely close knit family during our years in Salt Lake City. I learned so much from Treat’s talent and leadership and we have lost a bright light today. My heart goes out to his family.”

Sarah Drew. Ron Jaffe/WB /Courtesy Everett Collection

Emily VanCamp, who played Amy Abbott on the show, described working with Williams as “always wonderful” as she penned a tribute to the late star beside a black-and-white photo of him as a younger man on Instagram.

“💔 The many times we worked together — always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend ✨,” VanCamp, 37, wrote.

She added on Instagram Story, “Beyond heartbreaking to hear of this. Love you Treat and all my love to his family in this difficult time.”

Scott Wolf, who appeared as Dr. Jake Hartman on the series, shared his shock at Williams' death as he paid tribute to the actor on Instagram Story. “I love him and his beautiful family. Broken-hearted,” he wrote as he reposted a tribute post to Williams made by the Hallmark channel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The cast of 'Everwood'. Warner Bros./Getty Images

Williams earned himself a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series in 2003-04, for his leading role in Everwood. His death comes two weeks after his co-star John Beasley, who played Irv Harper in the series, died on May 30. He was 79.

With more than 120 credits to his name, Williams' career extended over four decades with appearances in films like Steven Spielberg's 1941 and Heart of Dixie, and television shows like Blue Bloods, The Late Shift, Chicago Fire and Chesapeake Shores.

Williams also appeared in several Hallmark projects, like The Christmas House, Beyond the Blackboard, Safe Harbor and Chasing a Dream.

The actor is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.