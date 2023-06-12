Treat Williams, Star of 'Everwood' and 'Hair,' Dead at 71 Following Motorcycle Accident

Treat Williams, the star of Everwood and Hair, has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident. He was 71.

The actor's death was confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday evening by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson says. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s," McPherson continues. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."



Though local authorities have not yet confirmed his identity, Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, tells PEOPLE the crash happened on Monday around 5 p.m. on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont.

Per Gribble, the incident involved a single car and Williams' motorcycle. Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning and didn’t see the motorcycle. Gribble says the motorcyclist was the only person hurt and a LifeNet helicopter was summoned from Ticonderoga, New York, to airlift him to a hospital.

The Manchester Fire Department responded and set up the landing zone for the helicopter. Other emergency services that responded included East Dorset Fire and Rupert Fire.

The actor's longstanding career dates back to 1975, when he made his film debut in the thriller Deadly Hero. From there, he began to take on more film roles, including 1976's The Ritz and The Eagle Has Landed.

In 1979, Williams' career reached a high point when he starred as George Berger in the film Hair, which was based on the Broadway musical. The role ultimately earned him his first Golden Globe nomination for new star of the year - actor. He later earned another Golden Globe nom for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role in 1981's Prince of the City.

In 2002, he began portraying the leading role of Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown on The WB's Everwood. He starred on the series for all four seasons, and even earned himself a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series in 2003-04.



With more than 120 credits to his name, Williams' career extended over four decades with appearances in films like Steven Spielberg's 1941 and Heart of Dixie, and television shows like Blue Bloods, The Late Shift, Chicago Fire and Chesapeake Shores.

Williams also appeared in several Hallmark projects like The Christmas House, Beyond the Blackboard, Safe Harbor and Chasing a Dream, as well as Netflix's Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and The Noel Diary.

The actor is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gille and Ellie.



This story is developing.

