Treat Williams, Star of 'Everwood' and 'Hair,' Dead at 71 Following Motorcycle Accident

"He was the nicest guy. He was so talented," Treat Williams' agent, Barry McPherson, tells PEOPLE

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 12, 2023 10:03PM EDT
Treat Williams
Photo:

Rachel Luna/Getty

Treat Williams, the star of Everwood and Hair, has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident. He was 71.

The actor's death was confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday evening by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson says. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s," McPherson continues. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Treat Williams 2010

Michael Bezjian/WireImage)

Though local authorities have not yet confirmed his identity, Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, tells PEOPLE the crash happened on Monday around 5 p.m. on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont.

Per Gribble, the incident involved a single car and Williams' motorcycle. Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning and didn’t see the motorcycle. Gribble says the motorcyclist was the only person hurt and a LifeNet helicopter was summoned from Ticonderoga, New York, to airlift him to a hospital.

The Manchester Fire Department responded and set up the landing zone for the helicopter. Other emergency services that responded included East Dorset Fire and Rupert Fire.

BLUE BLOODS
Treat Williams on 'Blue Bloods'.

John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty

The actor's longstanding career dates back to 1975, when he made his film debut in the thriller Deadly Hero. From there, he began to take on more film roles, including 1976's The Ritz and The Eagle Has Landed.

In 1979, Williams' career reached a high point when he starred as George Berger in the film Hair, which was based on the Broadway musical. The role ultimately earned him his first Golden Globe nomination for new star of the year - actor. He later earned another Golden Globe nom for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role in 1981's Prince of the City.

In 2002, he began portraying the leading role of Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown on The WB's Everwood. He starred on the series for all four seasons, and even earned himself a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series in 2003-04.

With more than 120 credits to his name, Williams' career extended over four decades with appearances in films like Steven Spielberg's 1941 and Heart of Dixie, and television shows like Blue Bloods, The Late Shift, Chicago Fire and Chesapeake Shores.

Williams also appeared in several Hallmark projects like The Christmas House, Beyond the Blackboard, Safe Harbor and Chasing a Dream, as well as Netflix's Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and The Noel Diary.

The actor is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gille and Ellie.

This story is developing.

Related Articles
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash, EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash and SASHA CALLE as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Meet 'The Flash' Cast: From Past DC Universe Appearances to Off-Screen Controversies
ROSIE PEREZ, WESLEY SNIPES, WOODY HARRELSON, TYRA FERRELL, WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP, 1992
The Cast of 1992's 'White Men Can't Jump': Where Are They Now?
Tyler James Williams makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Tyler James Williams on His Starry Childhood, from Patti LaBelle-Backing Parents to Trashing Studios
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro's Life in Photos
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
The Cast of 'Beetlejuice': Where Are They Now?
ONE TREE HILL
The Cast of 'One Tree Hill': Where Are They Now?
maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal: All About Their Brother-Sister Relationship
Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in 'The Godfather'
Al Pacino's Life and Career in Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
succession season 3
The Cast of 'Succession': Everything to Know
Bernadette Peters at THE 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 12 on the CBS Television Network.
Bernadette Peters' Life in Pictures
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
'A League of Their Own' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Mike Myers, Shrek
The Voices of 'Shrek': Where Are They Now?
Jeff BECK; Posed studio portrait of Jeff Beck with Fender Telecaster guitar (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns); Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
Steven Yeun as Ricky “Jupe” Park in Nope, written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele.
Steven Yeun's Inspiring Career in Photos
cast of the TV series, 'Who's The Boss,' circa 1985.
'Who's the Boss?' Cast: Where Are They Now?