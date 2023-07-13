Treat Williams' Daughter Shares Tribute a Month After His Death: 'He's Not Coming Home'

"This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father," Ellie wrote

By
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya is an associate editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in USA Today, The News-Press, The Naples Daily News, The Miami Herald and WINK News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 12:37AM EDT
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFRaXGr_Nn/ headline: Treat Williams' Daughter Mourns Him on Father's Day Less Than a Week After His Sudden Death: 'I Miss You'
Ellie and Treat Williams. Photo:

Ellie Williams/instagram

Treat Williams' daughter Ellie is memorializing her father one month after he died in a motorcycle crash in Vermont.

The 24-year-old shared her thoughts in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call," Ellie captioned the carousel of photos of her and the Everwood alum. "It feels like he’s just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he’s not coming home this time."

Elinor Williams Treat Williams daugther posts about her late dad
Ellie Williams and Treat Williams.

Elinor Williams/instagram

Ellie shared numerous memories of her and the actor, including a photo of her shaving his beard when she was a child and another of him in clown makeup while he held her. In another photo, the two are pictured with spoons on their noses.

"This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father," Ellie wrote. "Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe. You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father."

Treat, 71, died on June 12, after being involved in a crash with his motorcycle. Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, told PEOPLE the crash happened on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset. Per Gribble, the incident involved a single car and Williams' motorcycle. Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning and didn’t see the motorcycle. Gribble says the motorcyclist was the only person hurt and a LifeNet helicopter was summoned to airlift him to a hospital in New York.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ellie posted about her father soon after his unexpected death.

"This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered," she wrote in her Instagram Story. "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak."

Williams shared Ellie and son Gill with his wife, actress Pam Van Sant. Following his death, the family issued a statement with Deadline about their loss, sharing, "It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time."

"Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it," the statement continued. "It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."

Related Articles
Treat Williams' Family Speaks Out
Treat Williams' Daughter Ellie Says She's 'Absolutely Shattered' After Actor's Fatal Motorcycle Accident
Treat Williams and Pam Van Sant
Looking Back on Treat Williams and Pam Van Sant's Love Story of More Than 3 Decades
Treat Williams' Wife Celebrates Their 35th Wedding Anniversary
Treat Williams' Wife Celebrates Their 35th Wedding Anniversary After His Death with Throwback Photos
Treat Williams
Treat Williams, Star of 'Everwood' and 'Hair,' Dead at 71 Following Motorcycle Accident
Treat Williams and Marilu Henner
Marilu Henner Says She and Treat Williams 'Never Lost Touch' Up Until His Sudden Death at 71 (Exclusive)
BLUE BLOODS
Gregory Smith, Melissa Gilbert, Kim Cattrall React to Treat Williams' Death: His 'Spirit Was Infectious'
Treat Williams
Treat Williams' Death in Motorcycle Crash Is 'Still an Active Investigation': Police
Treat Williams
Treat Williams Laid to Rest Just Days After His Death
treat Williams (center), Tom Selleck (left) and Bridget Monahyan
Blue Bloods' Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan Honor Costar Treat Williams After His Death: 'We Lost a Good One'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFRaXGr_Nn/ headline: Treat Williams' Daughter Mourns Him on Father's Day Less Than a Week After His Sudden Death: 'I Miss You'
Treat Williams' Daughter Mourns Him on Father's Day Less Than a Week After His Sudden Death: 'I Miss You'
Treat Williams and his children
Treat Williams' 2 Kids: All About Gill and Ellie Williams
Laura Dern and Treat Williams
Laura Dern Remembers Late Costar Treat Williams and Their 'Continual Friendship Along Our Paths in This Life'
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Treat Williams arrives at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2016 TCA Press Tour at Tournament House on January 8, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Treat Williams 'Wasn't Mr. Hollywood' in Vermont: 'He Was Just Another Townie,' Says Local Friend (Exclusive)
Pam Van Sant and Treat Williams during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Who Is Treat Williams’ Wife? All About Pam Van Sant
Scott Wolf Treat Williams Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt, Scott Wolf, and Fellow 'Everwood' Costars Honor Treat Williams After His Death
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 23: Treat Williams attends the photo call for The Dorset Theatre Festival revival of David Mamet's "American Buffalo" at the Actors Connection on March 23, 2017 in New York City (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)
Treat Williams' Life in Photos