Treat Williams' daughter Ellie is memorializing her father one month after he died in a motorcycle crash in Vermont.

The 24-year-old shared her thoughts in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call," Ellie captioned the carousel of photos of her and the Everwood alum. "It feels like he’s just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he’s not coming home this time."

Ellie Williams and Treat Williams. Elinor Williams/instagram

Ellie shared numerous memories of her and the actor, including a photo of her shaving his beard when she was a child and another of him in clown makeup while he held her. In another photo, the two are pictured with spoons on their noses.

"This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father," Ellie wrote. "Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe. You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father."

Treat, 71, died on June 12, after being involved in a crash with his motorcycle. Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, told PEOPLE the crash happened on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset. Per Gribble, the incident involved a single car and Williams' motorcycle. Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning and didn’t see the motorcycle. Gribble says the motorcyclist was the only person hurt and a LifeNet helicopter was summoned to airlift him to a hospital in New York.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ellie posted about her father soon after his unexpected death.

"This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered," she wrote in her Instagram Story. "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak."

Williams shared Ellie and son Gill with his wife, actress Pam Van Sant. Following his death, the family issued a statement with Deadline about their loss, sharing, "It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time."



"Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it," the statement continued. "It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."

