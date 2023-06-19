Entertainment TV Treat Williams' Daughter Mourns Him on Father's Day Less Than a Week After His Sudden Death: 'I Miss You' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams died unexpectedly at the age of 71 after a motorcycle accident on June 12 By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 19, 2023 01:56PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Ellie Williams/instagram Treat Williams’ daughter honored her dad on a heartbreaking Father’s Day that came just days after his unexpected death. Ellie Williams, 24, shared two holiday photos of her father via Instagram Story on Sunday, including a photo of herself as a baby with Treat as he helped her stand. “I love you, Dad,” she captioned the image. "I miss you." Treat Williams' 2 Kids: All About Gill and Ellie Williams Ellie Williams/instagram A second slide showed a more recent photo of a gray-haired Treat, who was 71 when he died. “I took this picture of my pops when I was in college,” she wrote. “He’s so handsome.” Treat Williams' Life in Photos Ellie Williams/instagram Treat died on June 12 after a motorcycle accident. "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it," his family shared in a statement. "It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him." Why Treat Williams Had a Deep Connection with Vermont, Where He Lived and Died In April, Ellie shared a glimpse of a day out with her dad as they explored the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. “Daddio and I went to the Wizarding World 🧙🏻♀️🧙🏼♂️” she captioned the photo on Instagram. Treat replied, “We had such a good time! ❤️” Just days before his death, Treat also posted a photo of Ellie on his Instagram with the caption, “I miss you daughter ❤️❤️❤️” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Treat was best known for his leading role of Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown on The WB's Everwood, which debuted in 2002. His extensive acting résumé included more than 120 credits, from Steven Spielberg's film 1941 to the television shows Blue Bloods, The Late Shift, Chicago Fire and Chesapeake Shores. The actor also carved a niche for himself in the Hallmark universe with films including The Christmas House, Beyond the Blackboard, Safe Harbor and Chasing a Dream.