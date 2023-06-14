Entertainment TV Treat Williams' Daughter Ellie Says She's 'Absolutely Shattered' After Actor's Fatal Motorcycle Accident Ellie Williams shared that her father Treat Williams' death is "a pain I never felt" in an emotional Instagram post By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. Published on June 14, 2023 04:02PM EDT

Treat Williams's daughter Ellie is grieving the loss of her father following his unexpected death. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old shared an emotional tribute to the late actor, who died Monday following a motorcycle accident. Alongside a throwback photo of her parents, she wrote, "This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered." "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak," she continued. Instagram/elliecwills Treat Williams' 2 Kids: All About Gill and Ellie Williams She also shared a photo of a jacket monogrammed with her father's name and snapshot of the family's backyard in Vermont. She captioned the picture, "We're home, Dad." Instagram/elliecwills Treat Williams, Star of 'Everwood' and 'Hair,' Dead at 71 Following Motorcycle Accident PEOPLE confirmed that the Everwood alum died on Monday at age 71. He had been involved in a motorcycle accident in Vermont, where he collided with a car near Dorset. Police have since confirmed the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Williams shared Ellie and son Gill with his wife, actress Pam Van Sant. Following his death, the family issued a statement with Deadline about their loss, sharing, "It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.""Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it," the statement continued. "It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.""We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers." Instagram/elliecwills Looking Back on Treat Williams and Pam Van Sant's Love Story of More Than 3 Decades According to the late Hair star, his role as a father in Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores was reminiscent of his family life in Vermont. "Every year we have a Christmas tractor parade where everybody does up their tractor like a Christmas tree and drives the tractors down Main St. Oh it’s wonderful," he told Southern Living in 2020 of his town's holiday festivities. Bobby Bank/WireImage Though he admitted to never having attended the event due to filming conflicts, Williams always made sure to keep up with his family's annual Christmas tree-chopping tradition. "We go to a little, wonderful, vegetable market stand," he said, noting how his daughter was helmed with the task of picking out the family's tree. "And then my son and I, we put it up. All the decorations come out into the living room, bottle of wine gets set down on the table and we always put on the exact same album. It's Frank Sinatra's Jolly Christmas." Lars Niki/Getty Images Treat Williams' Life in Photos And while his busy filming schedule often kept him away from home, Williams took advantage of quality family time when he had an extended break amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "My daughter is up at UVM, and my son’s living with us," he told Smashing Interviews Magazine in 2020. "I think being on an old farm with land and able to get out and about every day makes it a lot easier than my friends in New York City. So I feel very blessed that we're in an environment that I love." Walter McBride/Getty Images Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Williams was best known for playing beloved TV dad Dr. Andrew Brown on Everwood from 2002 to 2006. His many other roles included Steven Spielberg's 1941, Blue Bloods, Chicago Fire and Hair, for which he earned his first Golden Globe nomination.