Treat Williams' Cause of Death Determined Nearly 2 Months After Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Treat Williams's cause of death has been determined.

In a news release shared with PEOPLE on Tuesday, the Vermont State Police confirmed that the Medical Examiner’s Office in New York determined the actor's cause of death as "severe trauma and blood loss" following the motorcycle crash in June.

State authorities also confirmed Tuesday that the man driving the vehicle that collided with Williams' motorcycle was issued "a citation on a charge of grossly negligent operation with death."

On June 12, PEOPLE confirmed that the former Everwood actor had died at age 71 hours after a motorcycle accident in Vermont.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," Williams' agent Barry McPherson told PEOPLE. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s," he continued. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Rachel Luna/Getty

Local fire chief Jacob Gribble shared with PEOPLE the crash happened that afternoon on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont. During the incident, a single car collided with Williams's motorcycle, with investigators believing the other driver didn't see the actor on the motorbike.

A LifeNet helicopter eventually arrived on the scene and airlifted Williams to a hospital in New York. He was later pronounced dead.

Williams is best known for playing beloved dad Dr. Andrew Brown on Everwood from 2002 to 2006. Several of his former costars spoke out in the wake of his passing, including his TV son Gregory Smith.

"This news is devastating," Smith said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much. "I'm very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family."

"He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. I'm sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed."

John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty

Alongside a headshot of Williams, Emily VanCamp wrote on Instagram: "💔 The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend ✨"

Williams' many other high-profile roles include the 1979 film Hair. His efforts in the film, based on the Broadway musical of the same name, earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.

His more than 120 acting credits also include Steven Spielberg's 1941, Heart of Dixie, Blue Bloods and Chicago Fire. He had appeared in several Hallmark films as well.

He is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.

