The cast of Blue Bloods is paying respects to their late costar Treat Williams, who died in a motorcycle accident on Monday at age 71.

Tom Selleck, who plays NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan on the long-running CBS crime drama, was a close friend of Williams' in real life.

“It has been said that we are all just passing time and occupy our chair very briefly,” Selleck, 78, wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. “My friend Treat was aptly named and occupied his chair so well. I will miss him but I will not forget him. Well done, my friend.”

CBS

Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan on the series, described Williams as an “actor’s actor” and an “absolute pleasure” to have on set.

“He was a role model off screen as well,” Moynahan, 52, wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. “His love and devotion to his family was one for all to admire. We lost a good one, folks. RIP Treat.”

Vanessa Ray, who portrays Eddie Janko-Reagan, remembered Williams fondly, sharing a story about the actor on Instagram.

"The first time I worked with Treat on @bluebloods_cbs at family dinner, he found out I was in Hair on Broadway,” Ray wrote. “I said I was the ‘Frank Mills’ girl. He started singing. He knew every word. I did not. What an incredibly sharp, kind, beautiful artist. Rest now sweet Berger.”

Vanessa Ray's Instagram tribute. Vanessa Ray/instagram

Vanessa Ray and Treat Williams. getty (2)

Prior to his death, Williams — who played the recurring role of Lenny Ross on Blue Bloods — shared several photos from the show’s set on social media over the years.

One memorable post came in August 2021 when he shared a photo with Selleck on the set of the CBS drama. "Thanks Tom Selleck and #Bluebloods always a pleasure. Two old pros," he captioned the image.

Williams' agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Monday, describing the "talented" actor as “the nicest guy.”

"He was an actor's actor," McPherson said. "Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s."

Williams was driving his motorcycle near his Vermont home on Monday when he was struck by a car on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont, Fire Chief Jacob Gribble told PEOPLE. Per Gribble, investigators believed the driver of a car was turning and didn’t see Williams' motorcycle before the two collided.

Treat Williams on Blue Bloods. CBS

The actor sustained "critical injuries" and was airlifted to a hospital in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. Police have since confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

In addition to the Blue Bloods cast, many of Williams’ friends and costars have honored the actor on social media following the news of his death, including Gregory Smith, Laura Dern, Marilu Henner, Jonathan Bennett, Sarah Drew, Melissa Gilbert, Wendell Pierce and Kim Cattrall.