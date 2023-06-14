Looking Back on Treat Williams and Pam Van Sant's Love Story of More Than 3 Decades

Hollywood star Treat Williams and his wife Pam Van Sant were inseparable for more than 35 years.

The late Everwood and Hair actor, who died on Monday at the age of 71, is survived by Van Sant and their two children, Gill and Ellie.

The couple married in 1988, and they frequently appeared at red carpets and other Hollywood events together. But not many know the details behind their decades-long love story.

Pam Van Sant and Treat Williams. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The two reportedly met when she was working as a waitress in New York, according to a 1996 story by US Weekly. Van Sant, whom Williams referred to as his "girl for life," later went on to work as an actress and producer. Her most notable credit came on the PBS docuseries American Masters in 1995, per her IMDb page.

The two welcomed their son Gill in 1992, and their daughter Ellie joined the family in 1998. Both of their children grew up on sets and red carpets for William's movie and TV projects. Gill dabbled in acting like his parents, though it remains unclear if Ellie gave it a shot too.



Now, Gill is a talented artist, and often posts photos of his work on Instagram. Plus, he has an interest in music, often sharing his beatboxes and songs on social media. Gill's also outspoken about several social justice causes.



Ellie is a recent graduate of The University of Vermont. After school, she moved to Los Angeles, where she and her father spent time together.

Van Sant and Williams also shared two dogs, Woody and Nash. The couple enjoyed a quiet, happy life together in Vermont, where they were primarily residing at the time of Williams' death.

Treat Williams and Pam Van Sant. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Williams was open about his adoration for the state, telling Vermont Magazine in 2021: “I just fell in love with Vermont, and I fell equally in love with Weston."

"My wife Pam and I used my parents’ house in Weston while we were courting. We started skiing together up here,” he continued. “Every day I wake up so grateful to see the view that I see out of my window and to be living up here. I think very few people are [as] lucky as I am to say, ‘I love where I live.’ I don’t have any fantasies of being somewhere else. I have everything I want and need in Vermont.”

The Everwood star frequently shared pictures of his wife and their life together on Instagram. Just a week prior to his death, he posted a candid photo of Van Sant relaxing in their home, captioned, “Pam just redid our living room. I love what she did. Actually I love her. Lucky me.”

In May, the actor shared a loving selfie of the two of them, posing near a jet along with one of their pups. “Hey all you moms! Happy Mother’s Day! 👏👏👏” he captioned the sweet photo.

In another Mother’s Day post, he added, “Thank you Pam for raising these wonderful humans into the great people they are today. Happy Mother’s Day ❤️.”

The Chicago Fire star also praised his wife in March for International Women’s Day. Posting a throwback solo photo of his wife, he wrote: “Happy Woman’s day to my girl for life ❤️❤️❤️”

Williams wasn't shy to express his gratitude about life with Van Sant, either. In 2020, he told Southern Living, “I’m not particularly religious, but I’ll sometimes stop and sit on the tractor and go, ‘I really wish I can thank somebody for this because this is really a great life.’”

For Van Sant's birthday in February, he wrote on Instagram: "You are the love of my life. What joy you have given us. More adventures to come! 🥰❤️🙏" In a separate post, Williams added, "Thank you for marrying me ❤️❤️"



Williams' agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Monday, describing the "talented" actor as “the nicest guy.”

"He was an actor's actor," McPherson said. "Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s."

Williams was driving his motorcycle near his Vermont home on Monday when he was struck by a car on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont, Fire Chief Jacob Gribble told PEOPLE. Per Gribble, investigators believed the driver of a car was turning and didn’t see Williams' motorcycle before the two collided.

The actor sustained "critical injuries" and was airlifted to a hospital in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. Police have since confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.



Following the tragedy, Van Sant and the rest of the family issued a statement to Deadline about the actor's death, sharing that they were “shocked and greatly bereaved” and “beyond devastated” by the news.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it,” they said in the statement. “It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”

