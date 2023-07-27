Mom of 4 Dies After Falling on Treadmill at an LA Fitness Gym in Washington State

A mom of four has died after falling on a treadmill during a routine visit to an LA Fitness gym in Kent, Washington.

Delrie Rosario, 36, was working out with her sister, Marissa Woods — something she did nearly every day — when she fell on the treadmill last Friday and hit her head, according to a report from KIRO-7 News.

“She tried to slow the machine down. I thought maybe she just missed a step. She just collapsed, [and] hit her head on the machine,” Woods said.

“I was screaming, you know, ‘Anybody, just please help! Anybody know how to do CPR?”

Delrie Rosario never regained consciousness after hitting her head on the treadmill. Getty Images

Woods said that while people stopped their workouts to rush in and come to her sister’s aid, “not one worker” helped when she fell, Woods told KIRO-7 News.. “I think they were in shock.”

LA Fitness declined PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rosario, who never regained consciousness after falling, later died at a local hospital.

An organ donor, Rosario would go on to save five lives, according to her sister.

“Five people, literally like right now! [She’s] saving lives. How big can your heart be to still be saving lives?” said Woods. “Just think, somebody’s walking around…with her big heart. They don’t even know what heart they’re about to get.”

Rosario worked two jobs to provide for her children, Delaino, Rickey, Ric’Kae and Delaiah.

“[She was] a mother first. Always everything she did was for kids. She worked so hard for kids,” said Woods about her sister, who called herself “the momma” on her Facebook page..

A GoFundMe has been set up for Delrie Rosario's four children. GoFundMe

Her coworkers set up a GoFundMe to help provide for her children, calling Rosario “an Angel walking amongst us here on earth.”

Woods called her sister’s fall and death a “bizarre accident” — and while deaths from treadmills are rare, injuries aren’t.

A 2019 Consumer Product Safety Commission, National Electronic Injury Surveillance System report found that more than 400,000 Americans are treated in an average year for injuries related to exercise equipment.

And treadmills cause the highest number of exercise-related injuries in the home, contributing to almost 16,000 emergency room visits in 2020.

“Anytime you go to a gym, make sure that you either have somebody else with you or you tell someone where you’re going,” trainer Harley Pasternak told PEOPLE. “This doesn’t only happen with treadmills but all forms of exercise – and often there’s no one around to help.”







