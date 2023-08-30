Travis Scott Announces 2023 North American 'Utopia' - Circus Maximus Tour

The rapper will embark on his first headlining tour since the Astroworld tragedy this fall

Published on August 30, 2023 03:24PM EDT
Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center
Travis Scott. Photo:

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Travis Scott is bringing Utopia on the road. 

On Tuesday, the rapper, 32, announced a 2023 North American tour dubbed the Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour in support of his new album Utopia, which dropped on July 28 via Cactus Jack and Epic Records. 

The Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour features 28 dates and will kick off on Oct. 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tour stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Miami, Nashville, Philadelphia and New York before it wraps up on Dec. 29 in Toronto. 

According to a press release, the “Sicko Mode” rapper will play his biggest live show to date on the tour at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on Nov. 5. 

Travis Scott Performs At E11EVEN Miami
Travis Scott. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

The concert is also said to be “unparalleled audiovisual experience.”

The Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour marks Scott’s first headlining tour since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. Ten people died and thousands were injured at the festival in the hip-hop star’s Houston, Texas hometown when his set began and the crowd rushed towards the stage. 

A Texas grand jury convened to decide if Scott and others involved with the planning of the event should be charged, but in June, they announced no criminal charges would be pursued. 

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Travis Scott performing at Astroworld in 2021. Rick Kern/Getty

Shortly after the incident, the “Goosebumps” artist shared a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which he said his “prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,” he continued.

He also thanked Houston Police and Fire as well as NRG Park, where the festival was held, “for their immediate response and support” during the incident.

There is currently no Houston concert planned for the Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour. 

According to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for the Houston mayor told the publication that “at one point” Live Nation and the Toyota Center notified the city that there were plans to bring the tour there. 

The spokesperson also told the publication, “Our public safety leaders and special events subject matter experts decided to communicate with the Toyota Center and coordinate on a safety plan.”

According to a press release, $2 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Cactus Jack Foundation, which aims to uplift Houston youth.

Tickets for the Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour will go on sale on Thursday Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. local time at travisscott.com.

See below for the new tour dates.

Wed Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sun Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tue Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Sat Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Dec 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

