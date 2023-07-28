Here Are All of the Guests Featured on Travis Scott's 'Utopia' — from Beyoncé to John Mayer

The musician's first album in five years features several notable collaborators, and some names he's never worked with before

By
Published on July 28, 2023
All the guests on Travis Scottâs new album Utopia
Travis Scott; John Mayer; Beyoncé. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/GettySteve Granitz/FilmMagicMason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty 

Travis Scott is back, and he's brought some friends with him.

On Friday, the Houston rapper, 32, returned with Utopia — his long-awaited fourth studio LP and his first since 2018's Astroworld.

While the album's 19-song tracklist is absent of listed features on streaming services, Scott's credits on YouTube have given fans some insight into just who helped piece the hour-long project together.

Among the notable names on the album are Beyoncé, John Mayer, Drake, SZA, 21 Savage, Bon Iver, and several more. Here's a quick explainer as to who you can hear when entering the world of Scott's Utopia.

Beyonce - "Delresto (Echoes)" 

Arguably the biggest appearance on the project comes from the queen herself, who shines through on the album's ninth track, "Delresto (Echoes)." Beyoncé can be heard about 30 seconds into the song delivering a few bars, and later a falsetto worthy of playing right back.

Bon Iver - "Delresto (Echoes)," "My Eyes"

"Delresto (Echoes)" also has something to offer for fans of Bon Iver, as Justin Vernon offers an outro of his own backed by some synths courtesy of Scott's and Kanye West's longtime collaborator Mike Dean. Bon Iver can also be heard earlier in the project on track four, "My Eyes," alongside Sampha.

John Mayer - "Sirens"

The guitar virtuoso does what he does best and is credited on "Sirens," the sixth track off Utopia. He's previously joined Scott on Saturday Night Live in 2018, and had pitched in with three songs off Astroworld, including "Astrothunder."

Drake - "Meltdown"

Scott's "Sicko Mode" costar makes an appearance in yet another collaboration between the two, as he joins Scott on track six, "Meltdown." The song has already caught the attention of fans online, for what many believe to be another diss directed toward Pusha-T, and seemingly by association, Pharrell Williams.

Kid Cudi - "Looove"

Interestingly enough, Williams himself produced one of the later tracks on Utopia, featuring an appearance from Cudi — who has been a longtime collaborator of Scott's.

The Weeknd - "K-Pop," "Circus Maximus"

The Weeknd appears twice on Utopia, delivering some lines on both single "K-Pop" and track "Circus Maximus."

Bad Bunny - "K-Pop"

Scott's single "K-Pop" wouldn't be what it is without the assistance of Benito. The song marks their first collaboration since the pair joined forces with Nicki Minaj and Farruko on the "Krispy Kush" remix in 2017.

Playboi Carti - "Fe!n"

Scott enlists both Carti and longtime collaborator Sheck Wes to help mark the middle-point of Utopia, where Carti does his thing by repeating the track's title throughout its chorus.

21 Savage - "Topia Twins," "Til Further Notice"

After already rapping alongside Drake on Her Loss' "Treacherous Twins" earlier this year, the Atlanta MC doubled up on the twin tunes by joining forces with Scott and Rob49 on this Utopia cut. 21 also delivers a verse on album closer, "Til Further Notice."

James Blake - "Til Further Notice," "Lost Forever"

Blake, who notably joined Scott on Astroworld's "Stop Trying to Be God," assists in closing out Utopia with this final track. He's also joined by Buffalo great Westside Gunn on "Lost Forever."

Young Thug - "Skitzo"

It looks like picking up the phone was a no-brainer for both Thug and Scott, as the Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight collaborators reunite on this Utopia cut.

SZA, Future - "Telekinesis"

Scott's "Love Galore" collaborator, who also tapped him for her latest album SOS, offers the assist for Utopia's second-to-last song. While SZA delivers an outro for "Telekinesis," Future sings his way through the intro and joins Scott elsewhere on the track.

Stormi Webster - "Thank God"

This one technically counts, as Scott's 5-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner can be heard saying the words “That’s right, Daddy" on track "Thank God."

Additional guests and producers

As mentioned above, Westside Gunn, Sampha, Sheck Wes and Rob49 all make themselves known on Utopia. And even beyond them, Scott tapped musicians in Teezo Touchdown, Kaycyy and Swae Lee to make Utopia a reality.

Producers on the record include Hit-Boy, Mike Dean, Kanye West, Wheezy, WondaGurl, Vegyn, Justice, BNYX, Boi-1da, Vinylz, Tay Keith, Metro Boomin, Scott himself, and several other musicians.

