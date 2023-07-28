Is Travis Scott Shading Ex Kylie Jenner's Rumored Beau Timothée Chalamet on New Song? Here's Why Fans Think So

Travis Scott may not be receiving a golden ticket to Timothée Chalamet's Wonka.

The rapper, 32, seemingly called out ex Kylie Jenner's rumored boyfriend Chalamet in his new song, "Meltdown."

He references famed fictional chocolatier Willy Wonka, whom Chalamet, 27, stars as in the upcoming film Wonka, in the new song and seemingly challenges Jenner to find another man as “hot” as him.

“Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch,” he sings in the track off of his new album, Utopia, released Friday.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper and Jenner, 25, dated on-and-off since 2017, and Scott is the father of Jenner’s two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 17 months.

Beauty mogul Jenner and Chalamet first sparked speculation of a romance in February, and PEOPLE confirmed the two were linked in April.

Fans were quick to spot the Willy Wonka reference, and the supposed jab at Chalamet, and took to social media to respond.

“Seems to me that Timothée Chalamet may have just received the most respectful diss of all time?” one user tweeted.

Others thought the line was a blow against the actor for “stealing” Jenner from him, despite rumors of him cheating at the end of their relationship.

Some fans didn’t understand what Scott meant with his lyrics or how it could be interpreted as a diss, with one writing on Twitter, “Can someone translate to English?” Others replied to the song with shock that Jenner and Chalamet were romantically linked.

Other fans found the supposed diss funny, commenting on how Chalamet is “harmless” and that Scott needed to “let go” of Jenner.

“Imagine having to diss a silly little guy like Timmy to feel like more of a man,” added another user. “Having one sided beef with Willy Wonka is CRAZY😭.”

Twitter users blazed on with their responses to the song on Friday with the album’s drop, debating whether the line was “pretty clever” or “childish.”

The running joke from the Dune actor’s fans was that Scott’s reference to the famous character was “free promo” for Chalamet’s new film.

“Anywayyyyyy thanks Travis Scott for promoting Timothée’s new work as Wonka,” one user added.

Chalamet and Jenner have yet to respond to the supposed shade in the song. The details of Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship are unconfirmed, but a source close to The Kardashians star told PEOPLE in May that she and Chalamet are still spending time together when they are both in her native Los Angeles.

“Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the insider says, clarifying that their relationship is "not serious.”